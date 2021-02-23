Roanoke School Board seeks feedback from parents about proposal to increase in-person learning

The Roanoke School Board still must decide whether elementary and designated secondary students can attend school in person four days per week beginning next month.

After hearing a detailed proposal Tuesday, the school board unanimously decided to hold a special meeting Wednesday to allow public comments before making a final decision. The meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at William Fleming High School. Speakers are asked to arrive beforehand to sign up; those participating virtually should email boardclerk@rcps.info or call 540-853-2381 by noon.

“All throughout this school year, we have steadily and carefully increased our in-person participation, while also honoring our parents’ wishes for a virtual program,” Superintedent Verletta White said. “Any parent thus far who has requested in-person instruction in RCPS has received it at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Maybe we don’t have it the amount of days that you want. But we have in-person instruction at every level. And we are proud of that.

“But we believe that it’s time for us to do more.”