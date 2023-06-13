Throughout the academic year, just concluded a shortage of drivers employed by Durham School Services, the city schools’ contractor, has caused route delays and created the need for double runs to pick up students and deliver them home.

In response, the school board developed a scheme to adjust the daily bell schedules.

“Staggered bell schedules for K-12 transportation refer to the practice of starting and ending school at different times for different grade levels or schools within a district,” according to the school division.

City schools have used a ‘two-bell’ schedule, with elementary schools operating from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and secondary schools operating from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The new schedule may be found at https://www.rcps.info/schools