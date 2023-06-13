The Roanoke School Board voted Tuesday for a new daily "bell" schedule designed to untangle ongoing transportation issues that have frustrated city parents and students.
Throughout the academic year that concluded last week, a shortage of drivers employed by Durham School Services, the city schools’ transportation contractor, caused unpredictable delays and forced multiple bus runs to pick up and deliver students.
In response, a school division work group developed a scheme that would 'stagger' the daily bell schedules by creating a multi-tiered system.
“Staggered bell schedules for K-12 transportation refer to the practice of starting and ending school at different times for different grade levels or schools,” according to the school division.
The new schedule seeks to improve safety and attendance, increasing instruction time and make bus routes more efficient, officials said.
People are also reading…
City schools previously used a ‘two-bell’ schedule, with elementary schools operating from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and secondary schools operating from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The new system approved by the board separates time schedules among elementary, middle and secondary schools in different areas of the city.
No citizens spoke about the new schedule during the portion of Tuesday's meeting designated for public comment.
Throughout the academic year, just concluded a shortage of drivers employed by Durham School Services, the city schools’ contractor, has caused route delays and created the need for double runs to pick up students and deliver them home.
In response, the school board developed a scheme to adjust the daily bell schedules.
“Staggered bell schedules for K-12 transportation refer to the practice of starting and ending school at different times for different grade levels or schools within a district,” according to the school division.
City schools have used a ‘two-bell’ schedule, with elementary schools operating from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and secondary schools operating from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The new schedule may be found at https://www.rcps.info/schools