Roanoke School Board will revisit increase to in-person elementary instruction

The Roanoke School Board will revisit later this month the possibility of allowing the city’s youngest students to attend classes in-person four days per week. Board members voted 4-3 on Tuesday night denying a motion to immediately approve the amended plan.
Under the proposed amendment, pre-K through first grade students would attend in-person four days a week, second through fifth grade students would attend two days per week, and middle and high school students would remain virtual.
Superintendent Verletta White unveiled the new option at the city school board's Tuesday meeting. The board finally voted after a three-hour presentation and discussion. Chair Lutheria Smith and members Laura Rottenborn and Dick Willis voted in favor of approving the change. Vice Chair Eli Jamison and members Mark Cathey, Natasha Saunders and Joyce Watkins defeated the motion.
Several members voiced hesitation at increasing in-person options as cases remain high in the city, especially on the cusp of flu season.
“I can’t lose sight of flu season,” Watkins said.
Saunders said she thought it made more sense to continue with two days per week for all elementary students and increase later.
Rottenborn, though, said she felt it was better to give parents certainty.
“I’m not sure the incremental risk outweighs what I think would be a substantial benefit” to the youngest students being in the classroom, she said.
White said there has been "significant" academic slide in students. "We do have some significant catching up to do," she said. At the same time, White later said, in-person learning shouldn’t come at the expense of students’ health and safety.
Tuesday’s discussion came as Roanoke remains in the "highest risk" category for risk of transmission in schools based on the total number of cases per 100,000 within the past 14 days, according to the Virginia Department of Health's school metrics dashboard. The dashboard is based on a set of core and secondary indicators published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meant to assist school officials in reopening decisions.
Support Local Journalism
Tuesday's dashboard reported 468.4 cases per 100,000 people in the city. Roanoke was in the "moderate" range for its percentage of positive tests within the last 14 days, 6.4%. The third core indicator, a school's ability to implement five identified mitigation strategies, asks school districts to self-assess.
White acknowledged the number of cases at the start of the reopening presentation and later said Dr. Molly O'Dell of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts recommended taking "baby steps,” which could mean first allowing two days of in-person instruction before increasing to four days for the youngest students.
"The good news is that last week, the region was in substantial transmission. … This week, the region has come down to the moderate transmission level," White said.
In addition, O’Dell reported that there have not been any school-related outbreaks in the region, White said.
White said last month that she intended to keep with the existing reopening plan, which allows for pre-K through fifth grade students to attend classes in-person two days per week in the second nine weeks, which begins in November. But at the request of the school board and the community, district officials also explored the potential for more in-person days. The district is currently fully virtual, with some exceptions for special populations of students.
After Tuesday’s vote, the existing plan remains in place.
In a recent intent form for elementary families, approximately 68% of respondents indicated they prefer to attend two days compared to virtual, according to Director for Data and Analysis Michael Trussell. The district had an 83.8% response rate, Trussell said.
Approximately 47% of respondents said they preferred four days of in-person instruction over two days, while 16% preferred two days and 31% preferred virtual, he said.
He created an interactive tool that combined elementary intent form data and schools' maximum capacity to simulate different in-person scenarios. Acting Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins cautioned the school board that "this is a simulation based on assumptions; we’ll have to test those assumptions." But he said it appeared the schools could accommodate having the younger students in-person more often.
Starting this week, middle and high school students will participate in asynchronous instruction on Fridays instead of live instruction to give teachers additional planning time, White said.
The school district has tracked a total of 30 positive student cases and 27 staff cases, White said. A majority of the student cases have come from students who are participating in virtual learning.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.