Roanoke School Board will revisit increase to in-person elementary instruction

“I’m not sure the incremental risk outweighs what I think would be a substantial benefit” to the youngest students being in the classroom, she said.

White said there has been "significant" academic slide in students. "We do have some significant catching up to do," she said. At the same time, White later said, in-person learning shouldn’t come at the expense of students’ health and safety.

Tuesday’s discussion came as Roanoke remains in the "highest risk" category for risk of transmission in schools based on the total number of cases per 100,000 within the past 14 days, according to the Virginia Department of Health's school metrics dashboard. The dashboard is based on a set of core and secondary indicators published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meant to assist school officials in reopening decisions.

Tuesday's dashboard reported 468.4 cases per 100,000 people in the city. Roanoke was in the "moderate" range for its percentage of positive tests within the last 14 days, 6.4%. The third core indicator, a school's ability to implement five identified mitigation strategies, asks school districts to self-assess.