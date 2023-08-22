Buses ran late into the morning and afternoon Tuesday in Roanoke, the first day of the new school year.

The district’s bus drivers have been employed through a contract with Durham since 2019, but city schools Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins stressed that the day one delays were not Durham’s fault.

Over the summer, the district and Durham restructured bus routes and staggered school start and end times to try and resolve issues with late buses.

At the school board’s Aug. 8 meeting, Perkins said the district and Durham were expecting to have some problems in the first week or two of school. Along the same line, the district expects bus delays to ease as families and students relearn their routines.

The division implemented a new, staggered schedule this year, splitting start times up into four tiers. Elementary schools start at 7:30 a.m. — tier one — or 8 a.m. — tier two — with high schools at 8:30 a.m. — tier three — and middle schools at 9 a.m. — tier four.

The district adjusted its school hours to help accommodate the number of bus routes and drivers.

The district began the 2023-24 school year with 120 CDL drivers and 95 bus routes. Last August, the district had 123 drivers and 148 routes.

All routes were covered Tuesday morning and no drivers called out, Wesley Smith, Durham’s general manager in Roanoke, told the school board at its Tuesday evening work session.

The goal of the staggered school schedules is to require fewer buses to run at one time, accommodating staff levels. On the other hand, if a bus gets thrown off schedule early in the morning, that throws off everyone afterward. Perkins attributed many of the Tuesday delays to that snowballing effect.

“Parents want to get their pictures and hold their babies and some kids are probably kicking and screaming all the way to the bus,” Smith said.

Tier one buses were on time and most tier two buses made it within 15 minutes of their start time, but tier three had more problems, with some buses delayed 40 minutes or more.

The tier two and three delays compounded, delaying tier four middle school buses by an hour or more in the morning.

Otherwise, Perkins said Tuesday morning delays were mostly due to traffic issues, particularly with congestion near Round Hill, Patrick Henry and William Fleming.

“The snowball effect starts and buses are coming late. Then parents of children who normally ride the bus are getting in the car,” Perkins said. “For the arrival at Patrick Henry High School, it is a parking lot from all the way from Memorial, over the hump past Carter and down Brandon towards Grandin. ... What normally happens at PH is we create a traffic pattern. This morning that traffic pattern and the traffic control was not at the entrance to the school because the police were late getting there.”

Once the gridlock started, it was impossible to untangle.

On the other side of the school day, when the Tuesday school board meeting started at 5:30 p.m., bus drivers were still taking students home.

Car rider students being dismissed before bus riders contributed to afternoon delays, as well as students being returned to school.

Over the previous school year, bus drivers had to return 1,216 students to elementary schools following afternoon dismissal. At the Aug. 8 school board meeting, Perkins indicated many of those returns were because a guardian was not present at a bus stop to pick up a pre-K or kindergarten student.

Durham’s regional manager for school services Hale Driver said getting on the wrong afternoon bus is not uncommon on the first day of school. That and returns are why school staff, police and drivers constantly communicate about the whereabouts of each child, Perkins said.

