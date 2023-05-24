Roanoke's school division is considering revisions to its daily start and closing times as a remedy for ongoing transportation issues.

The school division has experienced ongoing delays and disruptions related to bus driver shortages. In response, the school board heard a proposal that would stagger the daily bell schedules.

"Staggered bell schedules for K-12 transportation refer to the practice of starting and ending school at different times for different grade levels or schools within a district," according to the school division.

Currently, city schools operate on a 'two-bell' schedule, with elementary schools operating from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and secondary schools operating from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the city school board heard a recommendation from its transportation study group to create four separate daily schedules.

According to that plan, seven elementary schools generally situated in northern Roanoke would operate from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Ten elementary schools in the southern part of the city would operate from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

City high schools and program schools would be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Middle schools would be open from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The new schedule seeks to improve safety and attendance, increasing instruction time and make bus routes more efficient, according to Chris Perkins, the school division's chief operating officer.

Throughout the current academic year, a shortage of drivers employed by Durham School Services, the city schools' contractor, has caused route delays and created the need for double runs to pick up students and deliver them home.

The transportation work group, composed of school teachers, administrators, parents and bus drivers, has been meeting regularly to devise schedule and route adjustments.

"This is not an easy topic," Perkins told school board members on Tuesday, comparing the challenge to that of an air traffic controller at a major airport.

The city school board will hear public comment on the plan June 13. if approved, it would be implemented at the start of the 2023-24 academic year in August.

Meanwhile, a description of the plan may be found at https://www.rcps.info/schools/proposedschedule