Roanoke schools prepare to welcome back elementary students in-person, 2 days a week

Three Roanoke schools are currently closed for two weeks, but the city school division still plans to have elementary students return to the classroom next week.
Superintendent Verletta White and her staff provided a reopening update to the school board on Tuesday, which included information about the students who will return two days per week. The majority of students were virtual for the first nine weeks, with certain groups of students receiving classroom instruction.
Earlier on Tuesday, the district announced that Wasena Elementary and James Madison Middle schools would close for two weeks because of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Last week, Round Hill Elementary closed for two weeks. In addition, local health officials on Tuesday reported difficulty completing contact tracing and increasing hospitalizations in the region.
"We have to maintain our health mitigation strategies," White said Tuesday, reminding livestream viewers to wear their masks, wash their hands and stay home if sick.
Executive Director for Student Support Services Tim Hahn said the determination to close a classroom or school depends on a variety of factors, and each case is reviewed individually in partnership with the health department. He presented a table that provided guidance for school leaders.
The guidance recommends moving a class to virtual instruction if there are two or more positive cases in a single classroom. An entire school should move to virtual learning if there are two or more cases with exposures in multiple classrooms and/or a common area.
Staff also presented data on chronic absenteeism and academic slide.
Chronic absenteeism "across the board" has decreased, said Executive Director of School Improvement Julie Drewry. Students are marked present if they attend class and participate in live instruction or don't attend class but complete assignments, according to the information she presented.
Two schools, Hurt Park and Morningside elementaries, saw an increased rate of chronic absenteeism by a little more than 1%. Every other school experienced some level of decrease, according to Drewry's data.
Benchmark reading data shows that there has been academic slide, according to Executive Director for K–5 Education Greg Johnston. Nearly half of second grade students scored below benchmark, a 23% increase compared to when they were tested last fall as first-graders. About half of third-graders also scored below benchmark, an increase of nearly 15% compared to last year.
Chair Lutheria Smith said it was "disheartening" to hear about the stark gap in year-over-year scores.
"If there is anything we can consider to provide additional support, we are happy to take that under consideration," she said, reiterating board members' previous statements of providing additional funding to hire more staff to support remediation efforts.
100-day plan update
White plans to make organizational changes to her administration by restructuring positions and creating several new ones. She presented the changes as part of an update to her 100-day plan enacted when she started as superintendent in July.
Under the new plan, a chief academic officer, chief operations officer and chief finance officer would report directly to White. A chief of staff would also report to White, and a new ombudsman position would report to the chief of staff. Three assistant superintendents would report to the chief academic officer.
In addition, White said she wants to add shared assistant principal positions so all principals have support.
She also proposed providing employees with a mid-year step increase. The district froze the pay scale in the spring amid budget uncertainties.
It would cost $1.5 million to fund the reorganization and $2 million to fund the employee raises, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson said, which is doable given the division's current funding level.
Board members praised White's plans and pledged their full support.
"We are very, very impressed," member Mark Cathey said, echoing what his colleagues said.
