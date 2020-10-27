Roanoke schools prepare to welcome back elementary students in-person, 2 days a week

"We have to maintain our health mitigation strategies," White said Tuesday, reminding livestream viewers to wear their masks, wash their hands and stay home if sick.

Executive Director for Student Support Services Tim Hahn said the determination to close a classroom or school depends on a variety of factors, and each case is reviewed individually in partnership with the health department. He presented a table that provided guidance for school leaders.

The guidance recommends moving a class to virtual instruction if there are two or more positive cases in a single classroom. An entire school should move to virtual learning if there are two or more cases with exposures in multiple classrooms and/or a common area.

Staff also presented data on chronic absenteeism and academic slide.

Chronic absenteeism "across the board" has decreased, said Executive Director of School Improvement Julie Drewry. Students are marked present if they attend class and participate in live instruction or don't attend class but complete assignments, according to the information she presented.

Two schools, Hurt Park and Morningside elementaries, saw an increased rate of chronic absenteeism by a little more than 1%. Every other school experienced some level of decrease, according to Drewry's data.