While driver hiring problems persist, Roanoke City Public Schools officials believe that “significant improvements” have been made by Durham School Services in making school buses run on time.

During a school board meeting Tuesday, officials from Durham gave an update on steps they have taken to resolve persistent issues that generated complaints and prompted a contract termination threat from the board.

Durham, like many other school transportation contractors, has had trouble hiring new drivers, as well as retaining those already employed.

Both Roanoke City Public Schools and Durham have tried to boost recruitment with several pay raises and offerings of new or enhanced driver benefits.

John Ziegler, the director of operations for Durham, said that new benefits added since December include paid holidays for drivers, five hours of pay guaranteed for bus aides, and a pay increase of $19 an hour for full-time drivers and $15 for bus aides.

“Our problem is not finding applicants, it’s finding qualified applicants,” Ziegler said. “On Monday, we might have 50 applicants, but as the week goes on, that goes down to 25 or even less.”

In November, the district had 96 drivers available to cover 122 bus routes — a shortage that was compounded by daily driver absences, according to city school officials.

“In order to be fully staffed, we need at least 144 drivers, enough to cover multiple routes and to step in if someone gets sick,” Chris Perkins, the chief operations officer for city schools, said at a November school board meeting.

Staffing has shown significant improvement since then, with 138 fully licensed drivers on staff at last count, according to Hale Driver, Durham's regional manager for Roanoke.

A rash of late buses and dropped school routes led to the school board forming a special group to seek remedies. Recommendations from that group included changed bell times to stagger school openings and closings, allowing drivers more time to take on multiple routes.

During a lengthy public comment session of the school board's December meeting, 17 people — every person who signed up to speak — argued against changing bell schedules, with several arguing instead that the district should terminate their contract with Durham.

The possibility of the school district firing Durham emerged in November. In December, a letter was issued to Durham stating that, if staffing had not “significantly improved” by February, the district would seek to terminate its contract.

Now that the February deadline has been reached, Perkins and members of the school board said Tuesday that they feel the threshold of “significant improvement” has been achieved.

Perkins stated that the number of angry calls from school parents and guardians about late buses has lessened dramatically since the new semester started in January.

“We’ve had three calls this semester,” Perkins said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s a big improvement.”

Eli Jamison, school board chairman, said that while she still felt there was a “trust issue” between the district and Durham, she was happy with the improvement.

“I didn’t think we could get here from where we were in December, and I thank you all for the Herculean effort that must have taken.”

No vote was held as to whether Durham’s contract would be continued during Tuesday's meeting, and the matter is expected to appear again on the agenda for the Feb. 14 school board meeting, where it will be open to public comment.