Roanoke schools to contribute $320,000 toward Fallon Park clinic project

With construction bids higher than expected for the Fallon Park Elementary School clinic project, Roanoke City Public Schools will pay $320,000 to construct the building. The school board on Tuesday voted to amend the 2021–25 Capital Improvement Plan so construction can begin.
The school system last year announced a public-private partnership with Carilion Clinic, Freedom First Enterprises, Freedom First Credit Union and Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation to create a pediatric health clinic and community center. The goal of the coalition, called Local Impact for Tomorrow, is to provide health care and other services to southeast Roanoke families in an accessible location.
“Our hope with this project is that a unified approach will lead to healthier, happier lives in the Fallon Park community by creating an access point and more convenience for the community,” Delta Dental CEO and President Frank Lucia said last year.
The coalition originally planned to open the clinic at the beginning of the 2020–21 school year in tandem with the completion of Fallon Park Elementary renovations. Private donations were supposed to fund the project in full, but construction bids came in higher than anticipated, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson said Tuesday.
The school system now will cover the cost of constructing the shell of the building. The coalition partners will use existing funds raised — totaling over $400,000 — and future donations to outfit the interior of the clinic. The project will cost a total of $1 million, Jackson said.
The facility will be located at Fallon Park Elementary but will have its own entrance separate from the school. The clinic will include medical, oral and mental health services, a community health worker to assist families in coordination of care, and financial services, according to previous reporting.
The clinic will include telehealth services so students from other schools can also benefit once the clinic is up and running, Carilion Clinic Vice President of Planning and Community Development Shirley Holland said on Tuesday.
“If this works, we think it could be transformative,” she said.
