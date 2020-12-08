Roanoke schools to contribute $320,000 toward Fallon Park clinic project

With construction bids higher than expected for the Fallon Park Elementary School clinic project, Roanoke City Public Schools will pay $320,000 to construct the building. The school board on Tuesday voted to amend the 2021–25 Capital Improvement Plan so construction can begin.

The school system last year announced a public-private partnership with Carilion Clinic, Freedom First Enterprises, Freedom First Credit Union and Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation to create a pediatric health clinic and community center. The goal of the coalition, called Local Impact for Tomorrow, is to provide health care and other services to southeast Roanoke families in an accessible location.

“Our hope with this project is that a unified approach will lead to healthier, happier lives in the Fallon Park community by creating an access point and more convenience for the community,” Delta Dental CEO and President Frank Lucia said last year.

