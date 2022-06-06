Roanoke schools to explore launch of safety tip line

Roanoke City Public Schools will consider establishing a tip line to enable students and members of the public to send school officials information about any serious safety threat.

The concept, scheduled to be discussed at an upcoming school board meeting, is part of what school officials said is a continuing effort to increase safety in the schools.

Superintendent Verletta White mentioned the possibility of a new safety tip line in a letter to parents Sunday in which she revisited recent reported threats of violence involving Roanoke schools and mass shootings elsewhere in the United States “that have shaken us to our core."

The threat incidents in Roanoke — one made June 1 against Preston Park Elementary School that led to charges against a student and another deemed not credible — generated questions "about what we are doing to ensure the safety of our students and staff," White said.

Other “potential additions” to the school safety regimen include adding cameras in schools, revising student entry procedures and hiring more behavioral specialists. School officials also plan to consider enhancing its robocall system and explore the possibility of seeking new laws to counter the violence threat.

An example of a use for the possible tip line could be to report a concern about a student, school spokeswoman Kelly Sandridge said. But the intention of the possible project would be to facilitate the reporting of any “serious safety concern” requiring prompt attention, she said.

Gun violence and its fallout also continue to a major issue in the city, with in the past few months a school bus being hit by a stray bullet and a gun being fired in a middle school bathroom.

The school board's next two meetings will be held on June 14 and June 28. Meeting details can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.