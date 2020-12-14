Roanoke students may go back to school two days, not four, in third quarter

Roanoke Superintendent Verletta White will recommend to the school board on Tuesday that students attend classes for two days per week in the third quarter, two fewer days than previously approved.

"As a result of recent parent intent form feedback and in light of recent COVID infection rates, the Transition and Restoration Task Force has adjusted its recommendation for the School Board’s consideration for the third nine weeks of school," the school system said in a social media post and recorded phone call to parents and caretakers on Monday.

The school board will review the recommendation at a special meeting on Tuesday.

The task force, which provides pandemic-era instructional recommendations to the school board, now recommends two days of in-person instruction per week for the third nine weeks, which begins in late January. That would apply to all grade levels except pre-K. Certain groups of students who have been attending school four days per week would continue to do so. Pre-K would also attend four days per week.

Students may also opt to remain 100% online.

The current reopening plan calls for all grade levels to attend school four days per week in the third nine weeks.