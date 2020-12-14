Roanoke students may go back to school two days, not four, in third quarter

Roanoke Superintendent Verletta White will recommend to the school board on Tuesday that students attend classes for two days per week in the third quarter, two fewer days than previously approved.
"As a result of recent parent intent form feedback and in light of recent COVID infection rates, the Transition and Restoration Task Force has adjusted its recommendation for the School Board’s consideration for the third nine weeks of school," the school system said in a social media post and recorded phone call to parents and caretakers on Monday.
The school board will review the recommendation at a special meeting on Tuesday.
The task force, which provides pandemic-era instructional recommendations to the school board, now recommends two days of in-person instruction per week for the third nine weeks, which begins in late January. That would apply to all grade levels except pre-K. Certain groups of students who have been attending school four days per week would continue to do so. Pre-K would also attend four days per week.
Students may also opt to remain 100% online.
The current reopening plan calls for all grade levels to attend school four days per week in the third nine weeks.
With a few exceptions, students began the school year virtual. Elementary students began to attend in-person classes two days per week in early November. Some students have also been able to receive targeted small group instruction. Most middle and high school students haven't received in-person instruction since March.
The school board hasn't made major adjustments to the plan since first approving it in August. In October, the board briefly considered allowing the city’s youngest students to attend four days per week in the second quarter, but ultimately opted to stick with the existing plan.
The reopening plan notes that it's subject to change based on COVID-19 infection rate data.
Families recently completed an intent form indicating whether they’d prefer their student to attend in-person or opt for online instruction. The form also surveyed parents on their thoughts for other potential options, such as two days versus four.
The school board decided last week to hold a virtual special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to finalize third quarter plans. The meeting will be livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.
Parents can provide feedback to the school board by emailing comments to boardclerk@rcps.info by noon Tuesday.
