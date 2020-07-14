Roanoke unveils plan to send students back to the classroom 4 days per week

Roanoke students would be back in school four full days per week under a proposed reopening plan presented Tuesday to the Roanoke School Board. The board plans to vote on the plan at a special meeting in August.

The plan calls for sending students of all grades back to the classroom four days per week, with a virtual school day on Fridays. An RCPS Virtual Academy will be available for the 30% of students who indicated they prefer an all-remote option.

Superintendent Verletta White said the plan is based on 10 tenets that are important to consider when reopening schools safely. Tuesday’s presentation included details on a wide range of needs, from health and instruction to professional development and infrastructure.

“Our plan allows for the maximum number of students possible as requested by our parents and ... our teachers,” White said.

In order to provide more support for teachers and give them time to prepare, White proposed adjusting the 2020-21 school year calendar, which the school board unanimously approved. The first day of school will be Aug. 31 instead of Aug. 18; the last day of school will be June 10 rather than June 2.