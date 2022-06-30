Roanoke Valley school systems talk increased security for upcoming school year

Following local and national incidents of gun violence involving school children, the Roanoke Valley's two largest public school systems are using the summer break to focus on substantial security upgrades.

Among a variety of safety proposals, both school systems are considering the addition of in-house security personnel such as school resources officers and spending the money from their budgets to do so.

Roanoke city's school system is asking community members to comment on a series of proposals to enhance safety within its buildings. School board members will discuss implementing some of those measures later this month, with more than $660,000 already earmarked to fund them.

Last week, the Roanoke County School Board passed a measure to provide $180,000 for additional student resource officers to watch over the county’s elementary schools.

The additional county funding would increase the number of deputies from two to eight to cover the school system’s 16 elementary schools, according to a presentation by Superintendent Ken Nicely.

In Roanoke city, where in recent months guns were found at two schools and a bullet pieced a school bus tire, hiring full-time resource officers for all schools is on the table.

Roanoke School Board members extensively discussed that option in addition to a series of other safety measures during a retreat last month, including hiring more school administrative staff to address student behavior and well-being.

County school board members endorsed hiring additional security officers, although Vinton District representative Tim Greenway said the school board ultimately wants an SRO in every school in the county, something he said is overdue.

“Let’s be clear, we did ask for this funding four years ago,” Greenway said. “We didn’t get the funding then, and we’re not going away this time.

“We want the funding to get this done for an SRO in every school. It’s public safety, and it should be done.”

The county’s police department currently provides six resource officers, one in each of the district’s five high schools and one at a middle school, Roanoke County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker wrote in an email.

“Those at the high schools will also provide coverage for the middle schools. Ideally, they would have an SRO in every middle school as well but staffing shortages have prevented that,” she wrote.

Whittaker also stated the police department is assessing if additional SROs can be added for the upcoming school year.

The Vinton Police Department also regularly patrols the RCPS schools located in the town, according to school officials.

At the county Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, County Administrator Richard Caywood presented a plan which would aid the school system in funding the additional deputies slated to patrol the elementary schools.

With the school board asking the county to reimburse the $180,000 as it considers the matter to be a public safety issue, Caywood said the county would supply the six vehicles for the additional SROs, while also exploring a grant opportunity from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The VDCJS recently “issued a supplemental grant application availability for school resource officers consistent with the recently approved Commonwealth budget, which provided substantial additional funding for SROs,” Caywood told the supervisors.

The application for the grant is due July 15, and staff will present a formal proposal to the board for that grant at its July 12 meeting.

Caywood suggested the board hold off on any additional funding until the grant award recipients are announced.

In Roanoke city, the school board approved a budget for the coming academic year that includes substantial new funding for school security. How to apportion the money is a question that's being initially posed to the public.

Currently, a letter from Superintendent Verletta White addressing school security is front and center on the system's website. Her message details a list of recommendations made to the school board.

In addition to adding school security personnel and behavioral specialists, the list includes measures such as adding a 24-hour tip line and requiring ID lanyard badges for students.

Also listed are changes such as more security cameras, metal detection at school entries, ready access to 'panic' alarms, clear bag requirements for students, increased use of search dogs, structural changes to doors and classrooms and more emphasis on using community mental health resources.

White told school board members at a meeting on Tuesday that a request for comment on the proposals has already generated public responses indicating strong feelings in favor and against the proposals.

The questionnaire will be active on the city school's website www.rcps.info until Tuesday, White said, and a discussion on school security is scheduled for the school board's meeting on July 12 with decisions on how to apportion resources for safety enhancements to follow.

Roanoke city's school administration is also seeking board approval to devote time and resources in an active advocacy campaign for legislative changes toward increasing accountability of parents or guardians whose children are involved in school security crises.

