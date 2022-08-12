Roanoke Valley school systems update COVID-19 mitigation strategies

The Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem school systems have updated COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the upcoming year, while the Center for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed some of its guidance for quarantining and social distancing this week.

Those three public school systems all have similar plans in place, with students who test positive for the virus having to quarantine at home for at least 5 days, according to each district’s plan.

However, those who come into contact with an individual who contracted the virus do not necessarily have to quarantine under the school system’s plans or updated guidelines from the CDC.

Roanoke and Salem recommend students or staff who come back from quarantine wear a mask for days 6-10 or participate in a program that requires the individual to be tested on a daily basis during the same time.

Roanoke County has language in its policy which recommends masking and testing daily after returning from quarantine, but does not mandate it.

County schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger said the policy was last updated Aug. 9, but is now subject to possible change.

“We are going to reevaluate our policies based on these latest recommendations,” he said Friday afternoon. “So I can’t say specifically what might change or not at this point.”

Salem spokesman Mike Stevens said the school system has no plans to change its policy as they are following the most recent guidelines by the Virginia Department of Health.

The biggest changes from the CDC’s Thursday announcement include dropping the recommendation that people quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The changes, which come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic, are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or being infected, agency officials said.

Additionally, the agency also said people no longer need to stay at least six feet away from others.

The biggest education-related change is the end of the recommendation that schools do routine daily testing, although that practice can be reinstated in certain situations during a surge in infections, officials said.

The CDC also dropped a “test-to-stay” recommendation for students exposed to COVID-19 to regularly test — instead of quarantining at home — to keep attending school. With no quarantine recommendation anymore, the testing option disappeared too.

Lionberger said it was unclear whether RCPS would still recommend testing for infected students after returning from quarantine.

Masks are optional at all three school systems, and the full COVID-19 mitigation strategy plans can be found on each school system’s website.

In another Roanoke County school matter, an unconventional way of filling its need for bus drivers and cafeteria workers was approved.

The school system is advertising 10 new full-time positions and those hired will work the morning and afternoon bus driving shifts while working in the cafeteria during school hours, according to Lionberger.

The employees will receive full benefits, as well as having access to the Virginia Retirement System, something part time employees don’t have, according to school system officials.

The system last tried this method in 2019, and had previously done so before that, according to officials.

Currently the system has 15 bus driving positions and 31 nutrition associate positions open.

Lionberger said Friday the positions are now available to apply for on the RCPS website.