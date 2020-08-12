Roanoke's more cautious approach to virtual school reopening echoes those of larger cities

Last week she began sharing new information that the state is providing the local health districts through a pandemic metrics dashboard. The program looks at the burden of the disease, such as infection rates per 100,000 people, availability of testing, masks and other protective equipment, infections in health care workers, and the trend of the disease — whether the rate of new cases is going up, down or holding steady. She said it then uses those measurements to arrive at a rate of transmission of the virus and categorizes it as none, low, moderate, approaching substantial and substantial.

The near Southwest region’s seven-day average is moderate burden, an increasing trend and approaching substantial community transmission. O'Dell said on Wednesday that Roanoke’s rate is higher, at the substantial level, but that it is better to look at the region and travel patterns.

Rottenborn also said the health department links to Harvard’s Global Health Institute as a source of assessing disease in the community, which she said differs from what the health department has shared with the school system.

O’Dell said the department does not link to Harvard’s website, but the institute does use the state’s data to form its assessment. She said she has referred others to the Harvard site as it's especially useful for business owners developing travel policies.