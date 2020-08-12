Roanoke's more cautious approach to virtual school reopening echoes those of larger cities

Roanoke's school division has been an outlier among Virginia's larger cities throughout the school reopening process.
Superintendent Verletta White in mid-July proposed to send students of all grades to the classroom four full days per week, more classroom days than any other surrounding division at the time. Now, Roanoke has made a 180-degree turn: Most students will spend the first nine weeks fully virtual.
The plan the school board settled upon Tuesday night more closely resembles those of schools in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads rather than Southwest Virginia, though virtual plans have begun to pick up toward the western part of the state. Lynchburg, Danville, Martinsville and Henry County also will start the year with online classes.
Roanoke, Southwest Virginia's largest school division, has received praise for the change, including from the Roanoke Education Association and Mayor Sherman Lea. Others, including school board member Laura Rottenborn, criticized the plan for further widening inequities by keeping students out of the classroom.
The Roanoke School Board voted 6-1 late Tuesday to approve the district's recommended phased reopening plan, following a four-hour meeting that included two hours of rigorous questioning and discussion. Rottenborn cast the dissenting vote.
Ahead of Tuesday's vote, parents made an eleventh-hour attempt to sway the school board toward an in-person plan.
"Given that a percentage of teachers and staff are willing and able to be present in the school building, we should attempt to at least send a proportionate share of children to school," Dr. Elizabeth Martin said, adding that keeping students out of school "is as much a public health emergency as the threat posed by the virus itself."
Martin also said the goal of preventive measures in the spring was to flatten the curve, not prevent transmission altogether. Others echoed Martin's comments, saying the risks of remaining out of the classroom outweighed the risks of going back.
James Madison Middle School PTA President Hunter Durham advocated for using science to guide common-sense decisions, which he believed should allow for a choice.
"Fear can help us from making rash decisions, but it cannot define us because it will destroy our American culture, economy and child development systems," he said.
The Roanoke Education Association, the local chapter of the Virginia Education Association, previously asked for a scaled-back start to the year.
"We were pleased when they changed their mind and went virtual," President Bettye Bell said Wednesday. "If the numbers change, then we will willingly go back into the classroom."
Lea, a school board member before being elected to Roanoke's city council and then mayor, praised the move.
"I think this is the best decision that could be made," Lea said. He wants Roanoke County and Salem to transition to an all-virtual start, too. "Why take the risk?" he asked. The Salem School Board voted Tuesday to scale back its plan to one day per week of in-person instruction for the first two weeks.
Superintendent Verletta White explained Tuesday that the city is in a "substantial" range of community transmission, which created challenges in bringing so many students back to the classroom while maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing.
Rottenborn pushed back, claiming the Virginia Department of Health didn't publicly state the "substantial" metric.
"I absolutely agree that if VDH tells us that, then we need to listen," she said. "Where I feel frustrated and where I’m confused is why VDH isn’t publicly stating that."
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, holds a weekly press briefing about the virus locally, and meets weekly with school superintendents so they have up-to-date data to inform their planning.
Last week she began sharing new information that the state is providing the local health districts through a pandemic metrics dashboard. The program looks at the burden of the disease, such as infection rates per 100,000 people, availability of testing, masks and other protective equipment, infections in health care workers, and the trend of the disease — whether the rate of new cases is going up, down or holding steady. She said it then uses those measurements to arrive at a rate of transmission of the virus and categorizes it as none, low, moderate, approaching substantial and substantial.
The near Southwest region’s seven-day average is moderate burden, an increasing trend and approaching substantial community transmission. O'Dell said on Wednesday that Roanoke’s rate is higher, at the substantial level, but that it is better to look at the region and travel patterns.
Rottenborn also said the health department links to Harvard’s Global Health Institute as a source of assessing disease in the community, which she said differs from what the health department has shared with the school system.
O’Dell said the department does not link to Harvard’s website, but the institute does use the state’s data to form its assessment. She said she has referred others to the Harvard site as it's especially useful for business owners developing travel policies.
The state’s website can lag behind in reporting cases and testing that already have been reported to the local health districts. The data consistently has been behind for Roanoke throughout the pandemic, and as of Wednesday the state’s count is about 100 cases behind the local count.
Rottenborn referred to Harvard’s website repeatedly and said it classified Roanoke as having a moderate level of transmission. The website does not use that terminology. Globalepidemics.org does use a color-coded system. On Wednesday, it classified Roanoke at an orange level, which the center defines as "accelerated spread" and advises "stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous test and trace programs."
Rottenborn later spent 13 minutes explaining why she couldn't vote to approve the plan, which included what she considers to be threats to students beyond COVID-19.
"For me, the biggest weight on the scale is that our solution, to me, does not feel equitable," she said, feeling "guilt-ridden" that she can sign her children up for popular learning "pods" even though other families can’t afford that.
"I think our solution punishes our most vulnerable population and our minority population," she said.
But other school board members noted that those same populations are also the ones affected by health disparities. Chair Lutheria Smith and members Joyce Watkins and Natasha Saunders — the board’s three Black members — each mentioned concerns about people of color and older family members being disproportionately affected. Smith shared research that Black and Hispanic children are more likely to be hospitalized for complications.
"I, for one, am not willing to risk one life to premature death," Watkins said.
The board’s broad approval to start the school year online didn’t preclude members from thinking ahead to the second nine weeks, when they hope to get students back into the classroom.
Staff writer Luanne Rife contributed to this report.
