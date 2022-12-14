Roanoke's school board rejects daily schedule change to remedy transportation woes

Roanoke schools will not implement schedule changes in January, and will continue exploring options to fix its ongoing transportation problems.

A vote during Tuesday's school board meeting to retain the current schedule during the ongoing school year followed a lengthy public comment period in which 17 people voiced concerns about changing start and end times for classes.

One parent who spoke, Jessica Hoffman, said that she had sought other opinions on changing daily school schedules.

“No one has spoken in favor of this,” Hoffman said. “I’ve sent out multiple emails to our PTA membership, and no one has given me any indication that they were in support of this.”

The central transportation challenge confronting city schools — and many other public school systems — is lack of drivers. Durham School Services, the private contract operator of bus and other transportation for city schools, currently has 122 drivers available to cover 144 bus routes.

Data from Roanoke City Public Schools also indicates that on average, six or more bus drivers are absent per day, making the number of available drivers to cover routes far below what is necessary, according to Chris Perkins, city schools' chief operations officer

A transportation work group, established in September to pursue a solution to ongoing issues, proposed multiple options. The most controversial among them involved changing daily school schedules, with schools beginning classes at separate times.

Under the plan, elementary schools would begin earliest, with classes starting at 7:15 a.m. High schools and special programs would start and end the latest, beginning at 9:15 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Concerns voiced at Tuesday's meeting included obligating parents to wake up their elementary school-age children earlier in the day. Additionally, some said later start times for high schoolers that would negatively affect teenagers with jobs or involved in after-school programs.

While this suggestion was taken under consideration by the board, it was eventually abandoned, with several board members, voicing concerns about whether or not the change could be successfully implemented with relatively brief advance notice. If adopted, the new schedules would have been implemented in mid-January.

“We’re not ready,” Michael Cherry said. “The fact that we’re having these conversations about this right now shows me that we’re not ready.”

The other schedule change would have opened schools earlier, with elementary school doors opening at 7 a.m., and secondary school doors opening at 8 a.m., in order to give parents more time to drop off their children before work.

The board decided to continue consideration of this change, with its impact on staff availability and schedules as a factor.

Other discussion involved Durham's performance and the terms of its contract with city schools. One option on the table was to cancel the contract.

The school board sent a letter to Durham in late October, stating that if significant improvements were not made by the company by Feb. 1, the school division would consider terminating its contract, giving the required six-months’ notice before the cancellation would take place.

Ther board decided Tuesday not to vote on the Durham contract. Instead, the board voted to continuing explore options related to terminating the contract, such as buying the bus fleet and putting the school system directly in charge of transportation.

Several parents and school employees at the meeting panned Durham’s performance. Sarah Jones was one of several parents who voiced unhappiness with Durham, and received a round of applause for her comments.

“I do not think that it is fair to ask us as parents, to ask teachers, to ask staff members that are dedicated to their job, that show up on time, to change their life for a company that has not been on time, has not honored their contract, has not done anything beneficial for the city at all,” Jones said.

Representatives from Durham could not be reached for comment.