Roanoke's William Fleming High stages rousing graduation, despite shooting day before

Parents, friends and staff rallied around the graduating seniors of William Fleming High School for a rousing commencement Thursday, just 24 hours after a shooting halted rehearsal the previous day.
Participants and the crowd focused on the celebration, during which parents and friends shouted and cheered from the stands of the Berglund Center. The hall was about three-quarters full as more than 300 graduates enrobed in blue received diplomas.
“We will not let the events of yesterday define us,” Superintendent Verletta White said in a speech. In the same vein, she also applauded students’ resilience in the face of the menace of COVID-19, which forced classes online for much of the past year.
Gunshots were fired in the parking lot of the Berglund Center as students gathered to rehearse early Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a non-life threatening injury to a student. Police Chief Sam Roman said at the civic center shortly before the ceremony began that no one had been arrested. The name of the student and his condition were not released.
Penny Vanschoyck of Pearisburg, who attended Thursday to see her granddaughter graduate, sounded undaunted by the violence.
“Hadn’t even thought about it,” she said while chatting with family near the courtyard before entering the hall.
Timothy Brooks Sr. of Greensboro, who was there to see his son graduate, offered a similar reaction when asked whether he felt comfortable in his seat about halfway up in section 11.
“I’m OK,” he said.
Cliff Hartsel, 86, also waiting to enter the hall, reflected on how things have changed since he graduated from William Byrd High School in Vinton.
“People gone crazy. It wasn’t like that when I was growing up,” he said. “You could go anywhere in the Roanoke Valley day or night and nobody’d bother you.”
Melissa Johnson of Vinton was there to root for her nephew, Elijah Johnson.
“I’m just excited about what the future has for him,” she said, adding that she felt the same excitement for all the graduates. “They have so many possibilities for themselves that the parents, grandparents and great grandparents did not have.”
Metal detectors were used by security personnel on arriving guests, but it was unclear whether authorities had planned to use them all along or brought them in only because of the shooting. Claire Mitzel, a spokeswoman for Roanoke City Public Schools, declined to discuss security measures, including whether graduates were scanned.
Patrick Henry High School is scheduled to hold its commencement at 2 p.m. Friday at the Berglund Center.