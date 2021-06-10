Roanoke's William Fleming High stages rousing graduation, despite shooting day before

Timothy Brooks Sr. of Greensboro, who was there to see his son graduate, offered a similar reaction when asked whether he felt comfortable in his seat about halfway up in section 11.

“I’m OK,” he said.

Cliff Hartsel, 86, also waiting to enter the hall, reflected on how things have changed since he graduated from William Byrd High School in Vinton.

“People gone crazy. It wasn’t like that when I was growing up,” he said. “You could go anywhere in the Roanoke Valley day or night and nobody’d bother you.”

Melissa Johnson of Vinton was there to root for her nephew, Elijah Johnson.

“I’m just excited about what the future has for him,” she said, adding that she felt the same excitement for all the graduates. “They have so many possibilities for themselves that the parents, grandparents and great grandparents did not have.”

Metal detectors were used by security personnel on arriving guests, but it was unclear whether authorities had planned to use them all along or brought them in only because of the shooting. Claire Mitzel, a spokeswoman for Roanoke City Public Schools, declined to discuss security measures, including whether graduates were scanned.