PULASKI — Rob Graham was named the next superintendent of the Pulaski County school system Thursday, just two days after an emotional meeting in Radford where the school board voted to accept his resignation.

At a 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, the Pulaski County School Board, on a unanimous vote, hired Graham to succeed Kevin Siers, who was recently named Franklin County's superintendent.

Graham, at the Pulaski County meeting, said he's excited about the opportunity.

That stands in contrast to Tuesday, when Graham, visibly upset at times, did not comment at the Radford meeting, where the school board voted 5-0 to accept what was called his voluntary resignation. More than 100 people - including teachers and parents - turned out at the Radford meeting to show support for him.

Radford School Board members also did not comment during the Tuesday meeting about the situation. However, on a Facebook account under the name of one of the board members, posts were made about issues related to Graham's management. Those posts have since been removed from the account, based on what was accessible Thursday.

Graham's resignation in Radford is effective June 30, according to the approved motion. He has been Radford's superintendent since 2015, and he is a 1987 Radford High School graduate. Graham was named Region VII Superintendent of the Year in February.

This story will be updated.