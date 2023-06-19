RADFORD — Rob Graham will receive a roughly $22,000 pay raise as the new superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, according to his contract with the district.

Graham, whose time as Radford City Schools superintendent will officially end on June 30, will earn $175,000 as the district chief for Pulaski County schools, an amount that is up from the $153,207 he is currently being paid in Radford.

The term of Graham’s contract with Pulaski County schools also runs from this upcoming July 1 to June 30, 2027.

Many in Radford were in dismay earlier this month when the Radford School Board, just two days before the announcement of Graham’s hiring with Pulaski County schools, unanimously accepted his voluntary resignation from RCPS.

While Graham and Radford board members declined to discuss the details behind his resignation, the many who showed up in support of the superintendent speculated before the meeting that he was being pushed out and that he would probably resign. Graham, who was visibly upset at times that night, told the supportive crowd that he was heartbroken and didn’t want to leave the district.

Many of the Radford supporters criticized their board, with at least a few saying the elected body’s issues with their superintendent and other administrative staff were rooted to several board members’ extremist political views. Supporters said board members had repeatedly brought up problems with the district with little credible evidence.

As far as the next steps for the Radford district, the school board convened a special closed meeting this past Thursday night to start the process of appointing an interim superintendent to lead the division by July 1, according to a letter from board Chairwoman Jenny Riffe.

“We are focused on finding an individual who will support our current administrators and staff, while the board [makes] plans for a wider search for a permanent superintendent this coming school year,” wrote Riffe, who stressed that time is of the essence with interim appointment.

Riffe reiterated her board’s best wishes for Graham as he moves forward with this career and expressed her gratitude for those who have shared their thoughts, prayers, concerns and “yes, even your criticisms with the board.”

“Our Bobcats are our future and we look forward to working with you to make sure we keep focused on ‘Every Student, Every Day,’” Riffe wrote at the end of the letter.

Both Riffe and Radford School Board Vice Chairman Jody Ray did not immediately return requests for further comment on the interim superintendent appointment.

As the Radford School Board and Graham move forward, the community fallout over his recent resignation from the district continues.

Lee Slusher, a former Radford School Board member who came out in support of Graham, said the recent events have impacted morale in the community and the school division. She said one elementary principal and at least three teachers with Radford schools have decided to leave the district, decisions she added stemmed from not wanting to work for the current board.

Slusher said there will be another large crowd at the upcoming Radford school board meeting Tuesday night.

“You will now get to hear what the public thinks about this particular board,” she said.

Since Graham’s voluntary resignation, a petition has been posted to change.org calling for the removal of Ray and fellow board members Gloria Boyd and Chris Calfee, the latter two of whom were elected just this past fall. The petition says those elected officials have unfortunately failed to live up to the expectations of their constituents.

The petition shares the argument among many in the community that Graham was forced out.

“Boyd, Calfee and Ray have made decisions that have negatively impacted our schools. Additionally, these board members have shown a lack of transparency when it comes to decision-making processes,” the petition reads. “This is evidenced by how they have forced Robert Graham out of his position … They made this decision without consulting parents or teachers who are directly affected by these choices. They also made this decision in spite of Mr. Graham’s excellent record of service to the Radford [school district].”

One point many of Graham’s supporters have brought up was his naming as Region VII Superintendent of the Year earlier this year.

The online petition had collected 58 signatures as of Friday evening.

Slusher said she’s aware of the petition and added that community members are investigating all avenues to remove the majority of the school board. She, however, pointed out that a recall is a complex process that involves the state.

“It takes time, and official paperwork and facts,” she said.

But Slusher said she agrees with many of the community concerns and understands some of the ongoing recall talks.

“People in the community are very concerned. With the excellent school system, that has always been a drawing point for residents, as well as tuition families … this board has caused divisiveness and is not focused on the wellbeing and instruction of our students,” Slusher said. “Instead, they are operating on innuendos without being transparent [about] where they hear things.”

Reached Friday, Boyd said she’s aware of the petition.

“I can just say I’m not concerned. I think it’s not easy to recall elected officials,” she said.

Boyd said she worked within her authority as a school board member and has a tough time believing a circuit court judge would find that any actions taken by her colleagues were not legal.

“We have worked within our authority, which I believe is probably different than in the past,” she said. The current board “doesn’t tend to be a school board that puts an ‘OK’ on any policy put forward without asking questions.”

Boyd pointed out that all five board members accepted Graham’s resignation.

“It was a 5-0 vote, yet they are only targeting three of us,” she said. “There is definitely some discrimination taking place.”

The only comment Boyd made on the resignation was that she was surprised about it.

“We wish him the best with the job in Pulaski County,” she said.

Ray and Calfee didn’t immediately return requests for comment on the petition.

Graham, who has otherwise voiced excitement about his new role, became Radford superintendent in 2015 but has been with the district since 2006. His hiring with Pulaski County schools marks a return to the system as he worked for the division for a few years prior to joining Radford.

Tuesday’s Radford school board meeting, set to start at 6 p.m., will take place at the administration building at 1612 Wadsworth St.