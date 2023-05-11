The Rotary Club of Blacksburg recently awarded six scholarships to Montgomery County high school seniors. The scholarships are given annually to students who excel in their fields of study, exhibit good personal character, and who live the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

The recipients were recognized for excellence in math and science studies, and in career and technical education studies.

Carson Gilmore, Lilly Underwood and Evan Carson earned scholarships for math and science studies. Carson, a senior at Blacksburg High School, will attend Rice University to study kinesiology. Lilly, who will be graduating from Eastern Montgomery High School, will be majoring in civil engineering at Virginia Tech. Evan, a senior at Christiansburg High School and the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School, will attend Virginia Tech and pursue a double major in mechanical engineering and mathematics.

Bryanna Egan, Alaina Partin and Eder Vasconcelos earned CTE scholarships. Bryanna is graduating from Christiansburg High School, and will study nursing at New River Community College, with future sights set on an RN degree. Alaina, also a senior at CHS, will also be studying nursing at NRCC, with a goal of becoming a nurse practitioner. Eder, who will be graduating from Eastern Montgomery High School, plans to attend NRCC and utilize his CTE course work in robotics, materials science and engineering design to pursue a career in welding.

The scholarship recipients and their parents and teachers were treated to lunch at Blacksburg Country Club, where the students had the opportunity to tell club members about their plans for the future, while their teachers extolled their achievements at their respective schools.

Scholarship candidates are recommended by their teachers and selected by a committee of Rotarians. Each receives a $1,000 scholarship to the school of their choice. In addition, the Rotary Club will donate a children’s book to the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library system in their honor.

- The Roanoke Times