Round Hill Elementary closes in-person instruction for two weeks
Round Hill Elementary closes in-person instruction for two weeks

08312020 RCPS_FirstDay05 (copy)

Round Hill Elementary School math specialist Eric Roberts teaches from a classroom empty of students on the first day of school, Aug. 31.

 DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times

Round Hill Elementary in Roanoke has temporarily closed for in-person instruction after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Roanoke City Public Schools announced Thursday. The school will be closed for two weeks.

Meal pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays has moved to James Breckinridge Middle School for the time being, the school division said in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

The majority of Roanoke students are virtual for the first nine weeks, but in-person instruction has been offered to identified students, including those who are in a special education setting for more than half the day or who are level one English language learners.

On Tuesday, Round Hill administration notified staff and families that a classroom would close for two weeks after a staff member tested positive. The school sent staff another letter on Wednesday announcing that a second staff member had tested positive.

Also on Thursday, the division released a COVID-19 case tracker, similar to Roanoke and Montgomery counties’. The page also lists notification letters sent to families and staff.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

