Botetourt County Superintendent Jonathan Russ said when he took the position three years ago his first priority was to not ruin an already good thing.

“Like I tell everybody, we had high student achievement when I arrived, so it was my job not to mess it up,” he said Thursday.

And while he acknowledges he inherited a school system that is thriving according to multiple state metrics, that doesn’t mean Russ is resting on the school system’s laurels.

“I’m a strong believer in no matter how high our student achievement, there are two types of school systems. You are either improving or you’re declining,” he said. “I want to guard against declining … If you don’t guard it, you can get complacent.”

And from the outside looking in, Botetourt is a thriving school system, not just in the region, but throughout the entire state.

Russ highlighted some of the accolades from his school system over the past year at last week’s State of the County Address.

Among Botetourt’s highest achievements were many of its test scores.

Botetourt finished sixth in overall state assessments, fourth in mathematics, seventh in reading and third overall for least learning loss, which has been a bugaboo for many school districts in the state.

The school system also boasted a nearly 95% graduation rate last year, approximately 2.5% higher than the state average.

Russ also noted the Botetourt system had minimal losses in test scores throughout the pandemic, something is more than just an accomplishment for the division.

“You have to credit the parents in all of this as well,” he said. “We have very involved parents in our district, and that certainly makes a big difference. I’ve seen it throughout my career.”

Russ said that was one of the reasons when the school system embarked on its latest strategic plan, finalized in October, he wanted parental involvement to be a central part of the process.

The school system received more than 500 family survey responses, which Russ said was available through multiple mediums to include as many stakeholders as possible.

School leaders and various educational experts were also used in the process, according to school documents.

And instead of doing the survey in-house like he said has been done at previous school systems he’s worked at, Russ wanted to use an outside agency to avoid any biases.

“A lot of times I’ve seen when you do it from within, you don’t really change a lot. You have a lot of biases that are hard to overcome,” he said. “I wanted somebody to come in without ties and without connections to truly find out what it is our community truly wants.”

The final product encompasses a lot of information, but three of the notable takeaways from the plan:

-Every student graduates prepared for meaningful employment, high education opportunities or military service.

-Every employee is a member of a community of collaboration and planning that fosters professional growth.

-And finally, all learning environments are designed to connect students with real life, authentic learning experiences, guided by the community’s values and needs.

Russ said other contributions from the process came from parents, who overwhelmingly responded with a want for “life skills” being added to the curriculum, something currently in the works.

“We believe kids should come out prepared to do basic things that aren’t always taught,” he said. “For example, every kid should know how to change a flat tire.”

Russ said that was only a small example of what the school system has in mind for the new courses, but it will be available to a wide array of students in the district possibly as early as next fall.

He said he is also looking forward to continuing to grow vocational education.

The Botetourt County Technical Education Center received $166,667 in funding, which led to the installation of 10 new welding booths, doubling the amount of students who can participate in the program, according to Russ.

The entirety of the Strategic Direction 2022-2027 document can be found here on the county's website.