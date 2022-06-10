 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salem City Schools librarian wins Virginia Lottery prizes for educators

  • 0
GW Librarian

Terri Vangelos

 City of Salem

One in 6,000 isn’t quite as much of a longshot as winning the actual lottery, as one Salem City Schools librarian found out Friday morning.

Courtesy of Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign, Terri Vangelos, the librarian at G.W. Carver Elementary School won a Virginia-themed vacation valued at $2,500, a gift card and $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room, according to a city news release.

She now has a choice of taking a Virginia-themed winery and brewery vacation or a health and wellness vacation, according to a release from Virginia Lottery.

Thousands of Virginia educators received a thank you note earlier this spring, and of the 6,000 entries using a unique code on the notes, Vangelos’ name was drawn, and she was surprised with her prizes Friday by lottery and school representatives, according to the school system news release.

The seventh annual award-winning "Thank a Teacher" campaign was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

People are also reading…

This year nearly 50,000 thank-you notes were sent to Virginia K-12 public school teachers by their students, parents or other Virginians, according to the release.

Virginia Lottery proceeds represent about 10% of the state’s entire budget for education, according to the release.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sam Wall covers Roanoke County and Salem. He can be reached at (540) 981-3356 or sam.wall@roanoke.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of migrants wait for humanitarian visas from Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert