Salem City Schools librarian wins Virginia Lottery prizes for educators

One in 6,000 isn’t quite as much of a longshot as winning the actual lottery, as one Salem City Schools librarian found out Friday morning.

Courtesy of Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign, Terri Vangelos, the librarian at G.W. Carver Elementary School won a Virginia-themed vacation valued at $2,500, a gift card and $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room, according to a city news release.

She now has a choice of taking a Virginia-themed winery and brewery vacation or a health and wellness vacation, according to a release from Virginia Lottery.

Thousands of Virginia educators received a thank you note earlier this spring, and of the 6,000 entries using a unique code on the notes, Vangelos’ name was drawn, and she was surprised with her prizes Friday by lottery and school representatives, according to the school system news release.

The seventh annual award-winning "Thank a Teacher" campaign was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

This year nearly 50,000 thank-you notes were sent to Virginia K-12 public school teachers by their students, parents or other Virginians, according to the release.

Virginia Lottery proceeds represent about 10% of the state’s entire budget for education, according to the release.

