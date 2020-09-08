Salem City Schools plans transition to 50% capacity instruction beginning next week

Reporting a smooth first week of classes, Salem City Schools officials said the division is ready to scale up its reopening plan. Starting next week, students will be in the classroom two days per week.

"The soft opening was very, very helpful," Superintendent Alan Seibert told the Salem School Board Tuesday night.

Salem students returned to school last week at 25% capacity, which means students who opted for in-person instruction have been in the classroom one day a week. The division last month made the decision to use a "soft opening" for the first two weeks of school due to COVID-19 transmission rates in the Roanoke Valley.

About 30% of students have opted for fully virtual instruction, according to district data.

The modified reopening gave students, faculty and staff the chance to ease into the school year, Seibert said. He hinted at using the soft opening idea again, saying it "will influence how we’ll start the year forevermore."

The division's six principals were also on hand Tuesday to share their first week experiences.

"The kids got out of the car on the first day like it was no big deal," said G.W. Carver Elementary School Principal Kristyn Schmidt.