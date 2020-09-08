Salem City Schools plans transition to 50% capacity instruction beginning next week

Reporting a smooth first week of classes, Salem City Schools officials said the division is ready to scale up its reopening plan. Starting next week, students will be in the classroom two days per week.
"The soft opening was very, very helpful," Superintendent Alan Seibert told the Salem School Board Tuesday night.
Salem students returned to school last week at 25% capacity, which means students who opted for in-person instruction have been in the classroom one day a week. The division last month made the decision to use a "soft opening" for the first two weeks of school due to COVID-19 transmission rates in the Roanoke Valley.
About 30% of students have opted for fully virtual instruction, according to district data.
The modified reopening gave students, faculty and staff the chance to ease into the school year, Seibert said. He hinted at using the soft opening idea again, saying it "will influence how we’ll start the year forevermore."
The division's six principals were also on hand Tuesday to share their first week experiences.
"The kids got out of the car on the first day like it was no big deal," said G.W. Carver Elementary School Principal Kristyn Schmidt.
Middle and high school students didn't have to worry about who to eat lunch with on the first day, easing the transition for sixth and ninth graders, Andrew Lewis Middle Principal Jamie Garst and Salem High Principal Scott Habeeb said.
"I hate the first day of school, watching kids try to find a place to eat," Habeeb said.
East Salem Elementary Principal Hunter Routt said the novelty of eating in the classroom hasn't worn off yet for her students. Staff roll carts down the hallway with meals, "just like room service," Routt said, mimicking knocking on a classroom door.
The principals praised faculty and staff for being flexible and recognized that the process of reopening schools hasn't been without its stressors.
"Everyone's a first year teacher again in a lot of ways," Routt said.
Seibert estimated the division's overall membership will be 3,762 students for the 2020-21 school year, about 100 fewer students than the 2019-20 school year.
Salem High School construction
Contractors are overall slightly behind schedule on the the high school's 30-month construction project. Delays occurred due to the amount of rain throughout the spring and summer, Seibert said.
Interior work is ahead of schedule, Seibert reported. "They have already accomplished a lot of work that would be next summer" because students were out of the building beginning in March after Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interior debris was cleaned up in time for students to return to school, leaving them with a brighter space, according to Director of Administrative Services Forest Jones.
Seibert said the contractors hope to make up time when they continue their interior work.
