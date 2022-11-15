Salem council appoints Raines, Danstrom to school board

Salem City Council appointed two members to serve three-year terms on the school board following a closed session at Monday's meeting.

Andy Raines will serve his fourth term on the board, and newcomer Stacey Danstrom will replace Artice Ledbetter, who did not seek a fifth term. The terms begin Jan. 1.

Council unanimously chose Raines and Danstrom over two other candidates, Rachel Thompson and Robyn Goodpasture, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.

Raines said he wanted to continue to serve on the board because he wants to help the school system through the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those felt by teachers.

“I don’t think the work’s done there yet,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “The profession [teaching], nationally, is really beat up, and COVID made that worse … I think we’ve got a real opportunity to have a culture for our staff that allows them to get back and flourish.”

Raines said as someone who has grown up and continues to be involved in education, supporting staff is vital to a healthy school system.

“I think that commitment to staff is something that has really made us [Salem] stand out,” he said. “In my opinion … nothing can impact a kid’s success like a healthy, flourishing teacher population.”

Raines is a James Madison University graduate and the business development director for Fairway Financial Partners, according to the city’s website.

His wife, Amy is a teacher at East Salem Elementary and his two children graduated from the school system.

Danstrom said she chose to pursue a board seat because she has an interest in giving back to the community.

“I want to make sure the students feel safe and are introduced to a variety of learning processes,” she said Tuesday. “Not everybody’s path goes to college or trades … I want students to feel confident and comfortable learning.”

Danstrom said it is also important to listen to educators and let them have a say in the learning process and direction of the school system.

She's also served in various volunteer roles in the school system over the years, and is currently an assistant coach on the girls tennis team at the high school.

Danstrom has lived in Salem since 2000, and has three children who graduated from the school system.

She graduated from Texas A&M and previously worked in various roles with Southern Pacific and Norfolk Southern, according to the city’s website.

Salem school board members are each paid a $350 a month stipend.