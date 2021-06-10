Salem graduate adjusted to a new high school and new country in same 4-year span

“In Egypt, there was nothing called ‘you’re smart,’” Abdemalak said. “We never use the words ‘you’re smart,’ or ‘not smart.’ The distinguishing word was like, ‘you’re excellent,’ or ‘you’re great.’”

Intellect and aptitude for education are not things people are necessarily born with, but traits one must strive for, he said.

“That’s part of my culture,” Abdelmalak said. “Everybody in Egypt pushed their kids, and kids push themselves to achieve their potential, to see what they can do.”

And in pushing to provide the best potential for their offspring, Abdelmalak’s parents yielded their careers as doctors to accept green cards in the United States.

“That was like a big sacrifice for them to do, just for us,” Abdelmalak said. “When somebody gives up something because they want to help you out, it gives you even more incentive to work harder.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enas Iskander said her eldest son is not prone to early surrenders.

“He never gives up. Every time we tell him it is hard — maybe impossible — he says, ‘I will try,’” Iskander said, laughing. “Actually, I learned from Fady that: To try. Don't say, ‘it is hard.’”