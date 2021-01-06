 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem High School closes for remainder of week after water main break
0 comments

Salem High School closes for remainder of week after water main break

{{featured_button_text}}
Salem High School students will be learning remotely for the remainder of the week due to a water main break, the school announced Wednesday.
 
The building will reopen Monday, according to a Facebook post. In the meantime, instruction will continue online.
 
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have already been using a virtual learning platform, Canvas, on the days they haven't been in the classroom. They will continue to use Canvas while the building is closed, the school said.
 
—Claire Mitzel
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert