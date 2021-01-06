Salem High School closes for remainder of week after water main break

Salem High School students will be learning remotely for the remainder of the week due to a water main break, the school announced Wednesday.
The building will reopen Monday, according to a Facebook post. In the meantime, instruction will continue online.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have already been using a virtual learning platform, Canvas, on the days they haven't been in the classroom. They will continue to use Canvas while the building is closed, the school said.
—Claire Mitzel
Claire Mitzel
K-12 Education Reporter
Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.
