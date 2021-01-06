Salem High School closes for remainder of week after water main break

Salem High School students will be learning remotely for the remainder of the week due to a water main break, the school announced Wednesday.

The building will reopen Monday, according to a Facebook post. In the meantime, instruction will continue online.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have already been using a virtual learning platform, Canvas, on the days they haven't been in the classroom. They will continue to use Canvas while the building is closed, the school said.

