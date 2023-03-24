In a city often known for its dominance on the gridiron, another team at Salem High School is aiming to make history off the field on Saturday.

The forensics team is on the precipice of winning its 17th consecutive VHSL state championship, a record only matched by the Christiansburg High School wrestling team, which also won 17 straight team titles from 2002 to 2018.

Only Madison County High School has more overall forensics championships with 18.

This year’s Salem team has 16 students and 13 entries competing at the state championship being held at Dominion High School in Sterling.

Salem High history teacher Mark Ingerson, who is in his 21st year of coaching the team, said he wasn’t exactly sure what the team did when he was asked to take over by former Principal Sandy Hadaway.

“She came to me and was like, ‘Hey, I heard you did theater in high school. Do you want to coach forensics?’” he said. “And I'm like, ‘What is forensics?’ So of course, like everybody else, you know, I thought it must have something to do with forensic science. And she said no, it's like public speaking.”

Most events are solo acts and pieces from published plays or books, but there are duos and students who are given current events to choose from where they must research the subject on the fly before giving an informed speech or debate on the topic.

Events are scored similar to a track meet with students placing individually, while also contributing points towards a team total.

Ingerson said he researched more about the 10 speech and debate style events before agreeing to take over as coach. The team’s success wasn’t instantaneous.

“We were absolutely terrible [at first]. I didn't know anything about it. And I didn't know anything about the events … but I had at least a little bit of experience that I could give feedback to kids slowly after a couple of years,” he said.

Ingerson, 50, said the turning point for the program was in 2004 when a “very talented theater student” Tyler Bradshaw won the state championship for humorous interpretation, a piece constructed from a published work and condensed down to 10 minutes at most.

"That just kind of started a snowball effect where kids started joining that maybe in the past wouldn’t have,” he said.

Ingerson said he had a bit of a knack for some of the events from his days as a theater student in high school, but he also immersed himself into the world of forensics.

“I judged tournaments. And I would watch the kids from other teams that were good,” he said. And I was just like, What are they doing? Why is their presentation successful?

“That was the same way I came into teaching … I was like, ‘what do people that are really good teachers do?’ That's what I want to do … I don't ever claim to be terribly original. But I think there is a path to being good at something. And that always is, what are people that do it doing?”

Learning from others has paid off in more ways than one for Ingerson, and his students.

He has won state and national awards as a teacher, and his teams have been state champions since 2006, with another 88 individual state titles since he began coaching.

Ingerson said while the accolades are wonderful, it is seeing students succeed that keeps him going year after year.

"No one's been trained. Everyone will feel failure. That will happen,” he said. "But it's the end point when you see them just control the room and have everyone's attention, and they are on stage at states. It's such a great thing.

“I enjoy watching them be successful as much now as I did 20 years ago. I probably was a little more out of control, in terms of just losing my mind about it. But I enjoy just as much now, like it's just as enjoyable and simple. Especially someone who comes in as a freshman who's really quiet and timid. And then as a senior, they're like this strong captain, who leads … it’s really great. It's a lot of fun. I'll miss it when I stop.”

He keeps in touch with quite a few of his past students, many of which have gone on to be lawyers, doctors, teachers and even colleagues.

Matt Constantine – a member of three state championship teams competing in domestic extemporaneous speaking, a piece where you have 30 minutes to prepare a seven to 10 minute speech on a current event – has been a history teacher at Salem High for nearly a decade.

“Mark’s the same person in everything, whether it be a teacher, whether it be a coach, whether it be a person, he's high intensity. He's all in. He's kind of reckless abandon, you know, he's gonna give 100% of what he's got, Constantine said. “And that's how he was as a coach. And … that's how he is as a friend.

“I mean, that really is there is no kind of turning it on and turning it off. He is who he is, in all aspects of his life, and that's really beneficial.“

He also said he’s really grateful for Ingerson and how their relationship has developed over the last few decades.

“What's cool about Mark is that, you know, he started out as my coach, and now we've been teaching together. And so he was, you know, he's a mentor,” Constantine said. “And now, you know, we've really developed into friends.

“And just to kind of see that relationship progress, and have Mark really take an interest in me and offer feedback and allow me space to grow is really cool.”

While many of his students praise Ingerson for much of their success, the AP history and psychology teacher speaks glowingly of his forensic students, both past and present.

He says that while he coaches them, it’s their dedication and passion that truly make the difference when it comes to continued success.

The team has gotten so popular over the years, Ingerson eventually began having tryouts.

Ingerson said the ability to take constructive criticism and feedback is also a very important.

Captains on this year’s team, senior Ben Hathaway and junior Kyra Netting, are one of two pairs of students competing Saturday in the humorous duo category.

Netting began her time on the team as an eighth grader and Hathaway as a freshman, and both say it has greatly shaped them for the better since joining the team.

“I think the community of it is really good. I just enjoy how it gets me out of my comfort zone,” Netting said. “Like I'm not really a super outgoing person outside of forensics, but it's helped me a lot, to be more comfortable speaking in front of crowds and like just being social with people.”

Hathaway, whose brother Zac will also be competing in the storytelling category at states, said he’s enjoyed watching his teammates grow.

Probably my favorite thing, being a senior, is seeing the freshmen and underclassmen develop and grow and get better,” he said. “When they improve and just become more confident speakers. Because there are some who come in shy as a little button and they don't want to talk.”

The two captains will be performing an abridged version of “The Genetically Altered Book of Genesis,” by Connor McEvoy.

Students had the chance to perform their pieces at an open house of sorts in the auditorium this week as part of an annual tradition started by Ingerson.

Students wore their usual black suits as if it was a competition, and practiced in the hallway before the show started.

Some of the topics covered were serious topics that affect many people, like domestic violence, taboos such as women dealing with menstrual cycles and the shame it comes with in many countries still today and mental health issues teens can deal with such as self harm.

There were also lighter performances like a rendition of what it’s like for a kid to go through puberty or Hathaway and Netting’s piece on how God created the earth.

Ingerson said he lets his students pick their own topic for the most part, as there are some guidelines.

Hathaway and Netting for example, said they chose their piece over the summer and have been working to perfect it ever since then.

Hathaway also spoke about what it would mean to tie and then potentially set a VHSL record.

“Winning individually means a lot and is very special, but there is no way I want to be one of the captains of the team that didn’t tie the record,” he said.

Ingerson said he doesn’t know how many more years of coaching left in him as he wants to eventually devote more time to his family.

When asked if he will at least be back next year to go for a potentially 18th title, he said, “Absolutely. That’s the plan.”