Salem High School renovations continue on schedule

Salem High School renovations are back on track after contractors got slightly behind schedule due to rain in the spring and summer.
"Everything is going very well," Director of Administrative Services Forest Jones told the Salem School Board on Tuesday.
Jones presented photos of the renovations at the back of the high school. He said the upcoming winter will play a role in timing. A mild winter prove beneficial to contractors, Jones said.
Construction on the 30-month project began in the spring.
Pay scale study
The division plans to readjust its pay scale structure, although the school board won't be making decisions until the new year.
"The most acute need right now is our support staff," Superintendent Alan Seibert said.
Evergreen Solutions LLC, which the division hired to conduct a pay scale study, presented findings and recommendations on Tuesday.
The study found that teacher pay is competitive, the result of a previous study's recommendations, Seibert noted. But only half of support staff are paid within 10% of their expected pay range, according to Linda Recio with Evergreen Solutions.
In addition, she said, the range for administrators' salaries — the difference between the minimum and maximum pay — is "quite small," Recio said.
Consultant Brad Brackins said the firm chiefly recommends addressing support staff pay. The minimum and maximum salaries are below the market rate, he said.
Under the recommended pay scale, the minimum pay for a support employee on the first grade of the scale, for example, would increase from $8.24 to $9.60. The maximum for the same grade would increase from $14.12 to $16.32.
The study also recommended increasing the difference between the minimum and maximum pay on the administrator pay scale. "This will allow you to continue to enjoy that competitiveness that you have at the low end of the pay range throughout the pay range," Brackins said.
The division has five ways it could implement the changes, which carry varying costs. The school board will discuss the recommendations more in January, Seibert said.
The division plans to provide a one-time bonus of $1,000 to permanent full-time employees and $500 to permanent part-time employees on Nov. 30, division staff announced. It will cost approximately $923,200.
