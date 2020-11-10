Salem High School renovations continue on schedule

In addition, she said, the range for administrators' salaries — the difference between the minimum and maximum pay — is "quite small," Recio said.

Consultant Brad Brackins said the firm chiefly recommends addressing support staff pay. The minimum and maximum salaries are below the market rate, he said.

Under the recommended pay scale, the minimum pay for a support employee on the first grade of the scale, for example, would increase from $8.24 to $9.60. The maximum for the same grade would increase from $14.12 to $16.32.

The study also recommended increasing the difference between the minimum and maximum pay on the administrator pay scale. "This will allow you to continue to enjoy that competitiveness that you have at the low end of the pay range throughout the pay range," Brackins said.

The division has five ways it could implement the changes, which carry varying costs. The school board will discuss the recommendations more in January, Seibert said.

The division plans to provide a one-time bonus of $1,000 to permanent full-time employees and $500 to permanent part-time employees on Nov. 30, division staff announced. It will cost approximately $923,200.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.