Salem principal wins state award

The principal of Salem's Andrew Lewis Middle School is the state’s top middle school principal, as recognized by the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals.

VASSP announced James Garst as this year’s winner over the weekend, beating out principals from 131 other school divisions in Virginia, according to a news release from the organization.

Nominees are chosen by their peers based on “outstanding leadership and exemplary performance,” according to the release.

A panel of education leaders, including principals and superintendents, interview finalists before recommending their selection for approval to the VASSP Board of Directors.

Garst, a Salem High School graduate, has been the principal at Andrew Lewis since 2017, and served as an assistant principal the four years prior to taking over the leading role.

Salem Superintendent Curtis Hicks is quoted in the release as saying “you’d be hard pressed to find anyone more invested in the success of Salem’s school children” than Garst.

“He has earned the respect and the admiration of his colleagues and students with his selfless style of leadership, and it has been a pleasure to watch his development from a young chemistry teacher to a seasoned administrator,” Hicks said in the release.

VASSP also annually recognizes a high school principal of the year, as well as a secondary assistant principal, and Garst beat those winners out to represent the state for a chance to be named the national principal of the year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, according to the release.

Founded in 1906, VASSP's mission is to support school principals and assistant principals in providing leadership to their schools and communities for the purpose of improving the education of Virginia’s youth, the release states.

