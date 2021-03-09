Salem School Board approves expanded reopening plan

The Salem School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the next iteration of Salem City Schools’ reopening plan.

Starting March 22, third through 12th grade students will be able to attend in-person classes four days per week, an increase from the existing two-day plan. Pre-K through second grade students already attend school full time and will continue to do so.

Superintendent Alan Seibert said he felt confident in the school system’s ability to return to full capacity.

Wednesdays will be used for deep cleaning and as a dedicated time for teachers to work with virtual students. Families have the option to remain 100% online for the remainder of the school year.

“From what I’ve heard from schools, we’ve got a lot of kids coming back [to the classroom],” said Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks.

Physical distancing will decrease in most classrooms, but it won’t be less than 3 feet, Hicks told the school board. “It’s probably going to be more in that 4 to 5 [feet] range,” he said.