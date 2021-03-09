Salem School Board approves expanded reopening plan

The Salem School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the next iteration of Salem City Schools’ reopening plan.
Starting March 22, third through 12th grade students will be able to attend in-person classes four days per week, an increase from the existing two-day plan. Pre-K through second grade students already attend school full time and will continue to do so.
Superintendent Alan Seibert said he felt confident in the school system’s ability to return to full capacity.
Wednesdays will be used for deep cleaning and as a dedicated time for teachers to work with virtual students. Families have the option to remain 100% online for the remainder of the school year.
“From what I’ve heard from schools, we’ve got a lot of kids coming back [to the classroom],” said Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks.
Physical distancing will decrease in most classrooms, but it won’t be less than 3 feet, Hicks told the school board. “It’s probably going to be more in that 4 to 5 [feet] range,” he said.
New guidance released Tuesday from the state departments of education and health advises “a minimum of 3-6 feet is recommended,” with 6 feet recommended for secondary students if community transmission is high. The guidance also recommends that schools “open to in-person instruction to the maximum extent possible.”
Because of the decreased distancing, mask-wearing outside of meal times will be strictly enforced. Schools are working on plans to space students 6 feet apart during meals, Hicks said.
Hicks cited declining COVID-19 case numbers, a low impact to schools and students’ needs as reasons for expanding in-person instruction.
Salem is one of many area school systems increasing in-person instruction for the final quarter of the school year.
Also on Tuesday, the Franklin County School Board voted for all grades to return to the classroom five days per week.
Roanoke County fifth through 12th graders will have the ability to attend four days per week; lower grades are already attending school full-time. In Roanoke, all elementary schoolers and certain secondary students will be able to attend four days per week, while others will remain on a two-day-a-week schedule.