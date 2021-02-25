Salem schools chart course for expansion of in-person learning to 4 days per week for grades 3-12

The start date is still in flux because "we think doing it right is more important than doing it fast," he said.

March 15 would be the soonest feasible date. April 5, the start of the fourth quarter, is also being considered, as is March 22, the week before spring break. The latter date could be advantageous because division leadership would have time to fix any problems that crop up the first week, Seibert explained.

The school district also wanted to first receive feedback from teachers and staff; leadership met with faculty on Wednesday to present more details and gather questions and concerns.

"I would say we have a critical mass of people who want more kids [in school] more often," Seibert said. He also acknowledged that there are staff members who "are understandably nervous and who have good questions and justifiable concerns."

Over the summer, the Salem School Board approved an expandable plan, which included a seating chart for buses. That chart will have to change in order to expand the plan further, which is why the school board must approve it, Seibert said.