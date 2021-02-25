Salem schools chart course for expansion of in-person learning to 4 days per week for grades 3-12

Salem is finalizing details for a plan that would allow third through 12th grade students back in the classroom four days per week.
The plan will be presented March 9 to the school board for its approval, Superintendent Alan Seibert said in an interview Thursday.
Currently, pre-K through second grade students attend school in-person full-time, while upper grades attend two days per week. Certain students are already attending more days, and Wednesdays are used for remediation, but this expansion would push the division from 50% to 100% capacity.
"That's a big lift, and we just want to do it right," Seibert said.
Why four days and not five? Middle and high school teachers have both in-person and virtual students. Wednesdays would continue to be a remote day of learning for in-person students to give teachers designated time to work with their online students, Seibert said.
Nearly 26% of the division's students are currently virtual, and students may opt to remain virtual.
Wednesdays also provide additional time to complete contact tracing, according to Seibert.
The start date is still in flux because "we think doing it right is more important than doing it fast," he said.
March 15 would be the soonest feasible date. April 5, the start of the fourth quarter, is also being considered, as is March 22, the week before spring break. The latter date could be advantageous because division leadership would have time to fix any problems that crop up the first week, Seibert explained.
The school district also wanted to first receive feedback from teachers and staff; leadership met with faculty on Wednesday to present more details and gather questions and concerns.
"I would say we have a critical mass of people who want more kids [in school] more often," Seibert said. He also acknowledged that there are staff members who "are understandably nervous and who have good questions and justifiable concerns."
Over the summer, the Salem School Board approved an expandable plan, which included a seating chart for buses. That chart will have to change in order to expand the plan further, which is why the school board must approve it, Seibert said.
In addition, Seibert said, the existing plan's language is outdated, based on the previous phased reopening approach. New guidance from the state departments of health and education uses matrices based on multiple factors.
"Our plan is still scalable, the language is dated," he said. "So we're in the process of updating it and moving forward."
Virus transmission within school, student absenteeism and staff capacity all put Salem in the lowest impact category, according to Seibert. The number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days puts the city in the "higher" category, according to Thursday's VDH data.
The school reopening matrix calls for "maximum in-person learning" when there is low impact to schools and a higher level of community transmission.
Most classrooms would retain 6 feet physical distancing, but some desks may be spaced in the 5 to 6 feet range, Seibert said.
Salem is among several area divisions planning to increase capacity for the final quarter of the school year. Roanoke's school board voted Wednesday to allow elementary students to return four days per week, along with certain middle and high school students.
"Our folks have done a great job at our 50% capacity," Seibert said. "And we learned a lot, and we're doing a lot well. We have new science. We can use layered mitigations to bring in more kids more often. There's nothing that's been 100% guaranteed about anything we've gone through. But this is pretty well-reasoned."