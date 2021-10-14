Salem schools promote Soltis, Dean

The promotions of two from within the Salem school system to top administrative jobs were announced by the division Thursday.
Jamie Soltis, 48, was named assistant superintendent, and Jennifer Dean, 48, was named the assistant superintendent for instruction, according to a news release.
The moves follow a series of changes in leadership within the school system, most notably the promotion of Curtis Hicks, 49, from assistant superintendent to superintendent. Hicks was promoted after his predecessor, Alan Seibert, left the role at the end of September, after 30 years with the school system, for an administrative position with Roanoke city schools.
“We are so fortunate to have Jamie and Jennifer leading instruction, innovation, and career readiness in our division,” said Hicks in the release. “They both have the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary to support our schools, as we strive to excel at everything we do.”
Soltis has been with the division since 2019, when he became Salem’s director of instruction and career readiness.
Most recently, Soltis has worked closely with the career and technical education section of the division developing apprenticeships and work opportunities for students with local businesses and industries, according to the release.
Dean has worked for Salem since 2014, when she joined the central office staff as supervisor of instructional technology and accountability.
She has been the director of instruction and innovation the past two years, overseeing assessments in all four elementary schools, mentoring the growth of Salem’s preschool program, and creating a variety of advanced computer science opportunities for students as young as 4-years-old, according to the release.
Both Soltis and Dean have worked in the region their entire professional careers.
Soltis worked in a variety of roles in Floyd County, Vinton, and western Roanoke County. He was the principal of his alma mater, Glenvar High School, before moving into the Roanoke County central office in 2018 as director of secondary instruction, according to the release.
“It is an honor to work in a school division with so many amazing people who dedicate themselves daily to meeting the needs of every student, every day,” Soltis said in the release.
From 1995-2015, Dean worked for Roanoke city schools. She was a teacher at Garden City and Crystal Spring elementary schools, and she served as an assistant principal and principal of Westside Elementary. She also was an instructional technology resource teacher and an instructional coach and teacher mentor for the division.
“I look forward to having the opportunity to serve and collaborate with such amazing faculty, staff, students, and families as we move forward. I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to serve in this role with Salem City Schools,” Dean said in the release.