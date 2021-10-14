Salem schools promote Soltis, Dean

She has been the director of instruction and innovation the past two years, overseeing assessments in all four elementary schools, mentoring the growth of Salem’s preschool program, and creating a variety of advanced computer science opportunities for students as young as 4-years-old, according to the release.

Both Soltis and Dean have worked in the region their entire professional careers.

Soltis worked in a variety of roles in Floyd County, Vinton, and western Roanoke County. He was the principal of his alma mater, Glenvar High School, before moving into the Roanoke County central office in 2018 as director of secondary instruction, according to the release.

“It is an honor to work in a school division with so many amazing people who dedicate themselves daily to meeting the needs of every student, every day,” Soltis said in the release.

From 1995-2015, Dean worked for Roanoke city schools. She was a teacher at Garden City and Crystal Spring elementary schools, and she served as an assistant principal and principal of Westside Elementary. She also was an instructional technology resource teacher and an instructional coach and teacher mentor for the division.