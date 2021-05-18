SCHEV member resigns over VMI investigation, saying agency is 'turning its back' on institute

“I am very confident that SCHEV will be supportive of VMI once the report is released and we’ve had the opportunity to consider those recommendations based on the independent findings that come through this investigation,” Council Chairwoman Marge Connelly said in response to Slater announcing his resignation.

VMI spokesman Bill Wyatt said Tuesday that at the first meeting between Barnes & Thornburg in January, investigators said they would share their findings and recommendations prior to the publication of the report. Several weeks later, the lead investigator said that would no longer be the case, Wyatt said. The Barnes & Thornburg team has interviewed Wins twice for several hours, and Wins asked at those meetings to review the final report's findings.

"Regardless of whether VMI gets to see the findings and recommendations prior to publication, VMI continues to build on the progress made over the past several years on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion," Wyatt said in an email. "Our hope is that the report is objective and factual while providing useful recommendations that VMI can act upon and are based on best practices within the higher education and military environments."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}