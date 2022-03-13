Scholarship fund set up in memory of Radford student

Radford High School senior Marilyn Alley passed away Feb. 26 as the result of a car accident.
Alley wanted to be a nurse and a missionary and she was a member of the FFA and the soccer team, had participated in the band, and she has left an impact on the school community that will not be forgotten, according to a scholarship page created in her honor.
Radford school Superintendent Rob Graham wrote: “Marilyn was a sweet, generous and loving young lady who will be missed greatly by all who knew her.”
The Radford City Schools has established the scholarship fund (https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=Q2ELW6ZWUJUSU).
In addition to the scholarship fund, the following Gofundme site (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-marilyn’s-family-with-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3tq5L9CIHuVt2ywEWQXZzT_36_LPMNNTwkrHW_qy_TWKirZUfEwc9_j_4) was established to help the family.