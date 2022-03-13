 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholarship fund set up in memory of Radford student

Marilyn Alley

 Radford city schools

Radford High School senior Marilyn Alley passed away Feb. 26 as the result of a car accident.

Alley wanted to be a nurse and a missionary and she was a member of the FFA and the soccer team, had participated in the band, and she has left an impact on the school community that will not be forgotten, according to a scholarship page created in her honor.

Radford school Superintendent Rob Graham wrote: “Marilyn was a sweet, generous and loving young lady who will be missed greatly by all who knew her.”

The Radford City Schools has established the scholarship fund (https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=Q2ELW6ZWUJUSU).

In addition to the scholarship fund, the following Gofundme site (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-marilyn’s-family-with-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3tq5L9CIHuVt2ywEWQXZzT_36_LPMNNTwkrHW_qy_TWKirZUfEwc9_j_4) was established to help the family.

