School divisions in Roanoke, New River valleys make mask-optional announcements

School divisions around the region this week are lifting facemask requirements, in response to updated federal guidance regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Masks are optional for students in Roanoke County Public Schools and on division transportation as of Monday, ending the parental opt-out policy that began mid-February, according to a press release from the division. Masks are also optional for employees, the division said.

In Botetourt County, where masks have been optional for students since Feb. 9, school staff and employees can now decide whether they wish to wear face masks, said a news release from the division. Additionally, students on school buses are no longer required to mask up.

Pulaski County announced students will no longer have to wear masks on school buses, starting Tuesday.

Other school divisions in the region, including Roanoke City Public Schools, have indicated they may soon make announcements as well.

These school policy changes come after the Centers for Disease Control altered its guidance on Friday. Updated CDC guidelines take into account how many hospital admissions each week are for COVID-19, and what percent of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with the number of new coronavirus cases per week.

As of Monday, Botetourt and Pulaski counties were still considered areas of high community transmission, according to the updated CDC guidance, while Roanoke County is an area of moderate transmission.

“We celebrate continued downward trends in COVID cases in our community and schools and welcome these timely revisions in CDC metrics and strategies,” Roanoke County said in its announcement.

