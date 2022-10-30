School enrollment shows ups and downs in Roanoke and New River valleys

While many public schools in Western Virginia contend with stagnant or declining numbers of students, some divisions in Southwest Virginia have grown enrollment by embracing virtual learning options.

Franklin County Public Schools saw a significant decline in student membership over the last decade. Meanwhile, Radford City Schools has experienced a recent enrollment increase by expanding its virtual classrooms.

The coronavirus pandemic has, so far, only hastened a decade-long decline in Franklin County’s membership.

Average daily membership, or ADM, is based on the average number of students attending school in a division. ADM is calculated using enrollment and attendance data. ADM decline may be related to illness-related absences or dropping enrollment as families move out of a division.

From 2018-19 to 2021-22, statewide public school membership went down about 3%. Over the same period, FCPS membership dropped about 10.5% and Radford City membership rose a staggering 64%.

Franklin County’s ADM was declining steadily before COVID-19, but there was an unprecedented drop during the 2020-21 school year. There was no recovery in 2021-22; instead, ADM went down again, although not as sharply. The same trend has occurred with fall membership which, unlike ADM, is not affected by absences. Numbers from a recent school board meeting indicate the division’s September membership was 6,280, down from a year before.

The division was down about 700 students from 2018-19 to 2021-22, based on the most recent data.

For context, statewide membership numbers dropped in 2020-21, but held relatively steady in 2021-22.

The largest school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys — the city of Roanoke, and Roanoke and Montgomery counties, all reported drops from 2018-19, and all involving 300 to 400 students.

Annual school-age population estimates from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service indicate some of Franklin County’s loss is from students moving out of the county. The estimated number of school-age people living in Franklin County dropped about 1,000 between 2011 and 2021.

“One other thing that should be mentioned … is declining birth rates … and young adults moving away and not having children in the county,” Weldon Cooper’s Hamilton Lombard said.

Franklin County families sending their children to other public school divisions could also be a factor, but it’s not tracked by the division or state.

However, data from the Virginia Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics support the conclusion that more families have opted to home-school their children or enroll them in private school. In the last decade, while the division’s membership declined, Franklin County private school enrollment and religious and home-school exemptions grew.

Franklin County Testing Coordinator Kara Bernard said it has been hard for students to return to in-person learning after the pandemic sent them home.

“There is a lot of anxiety about transitioning back. They were home for a while,” Bernard said.

The time at home also opened some families’ eyes to other schooling options, Bernard said, which some students and families simply prefer.

Even so, the division hopes more students will return and wants to be ready to help them adjust as they do.

“Just like any student in our district, we provide appropriate supports, if needed,” Franklin County Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wrote in an Oct. 21 email to The Roanoke Times. “For example, when a family registers a student, they work with the school principal and or guidance counselor to build a schedule, give a tour of the school and/or meet the teacher(s). If the student has already attended the school, he or she may not need the tour again based on the comfort level of the student. As with any student, if the student needs academic support, then it is provided. Meeting the individual needs of the student is the goal.”

In the meantime, dropping ADM is a problem for Franklin County because it affects how much state funding the division gets. Generally speaking, higher ADM means more money.

The state government has taken some steps to mitigate the impact of pandemic ADM losses on funding. Divisions like Franklin County have received “hold harmless” funds to supplement ADM-related funding losses.

Cobbs said school construction grants and federal pandemic relief funds have also helped the division weather recent issues.

Those measures have blunted the pandemic’s impact on the Franklin County division, but don’t change the fact that COVID-19 has only exacerbated ADM losses. The division is now preparing for a future of continued ADM loss. To that end, Cobbs pointed to an upcoming efficiency study.

“We think at this time we need to really focus on facilities: are we really efficient with the use of our facilities? What I mean by that ... is thinking about right-sized staffing,” Cobbs said.

The study should provide feedback and strategies to help the division use its resources — including funding — as effectively as possible.

Elsewhere, at Bedford County Public Schools, enrollment as of late August was up by 85 students compared to year prior, said an email from Chief Operations Officer Mac Duis.

“8,889 students, which is 102 students higher than projected,” Duis said in an email. “We attribute some of this increase in enrollment to students returning to our schools who withdrew from BCPS over the previous two years.”

He said the division has analyzed that 179 of the 579 students who left for homeschooling within the past two years have since returned, while 49 of the 326 students who left for private schools during that same time are now re-enrolled.

Demand for virtual learning has bolstered student populations in some school divisions.

Educators drowned in their workloads, struggling to juggle the challenges of multiplatform teaching as the coronavirus surged from 2020 into 2021, said Radford Superintendent Robert Graham.

Some of the phrases Graham used to describe teachers’ pandemic schedules sound more like advanced swimming or diving techniques.

“They were teaching synchronously, asynchronously, in-person, virtually, having to grade and provide lessons and assessments on all those different levels,” Graham said during a phone call last week. “It was just wearing them out.”

At the same time, student numbers were on a continued decline, and homeschooling saw a pandemic surge in participants statewide.

The implications for a smaller school division such as Radford’s were concerning, because average attendance affects state funding.

“At least in Radford, if you lose 50 students that wanted to stay home and be home-schooled or choose another learning method, we have about a $7,000 cost per pupil,” Graham said. “So you’re looking at $350,000 that we lost on those 50 students, which is hard to make up.”

So public school divisions from the state’s region 7, which is Southwest Virginia, joined together to improve the online virtual learning experience for both teachers and students alike, he said. They contracted virtual learning providers to take over the online classrooms, and started the Region 7 Virtual Academy starting in fall 2021.

“We started to see an increase in our enrollment there,” Graham said. “Some of our home-school students are coming back and taking advantage of that opportunity.”

Meanwhile, plenty other students have returned to in-person learning, he said. This fall, there are 1,626 students roaming Radford school hallways, only about one classroom fewer than prepandemic, data shows.

An additional 2,057 students are enrolled virtually in Radford through partnerships with online providers, Graham said.

“Students who are out-of-district and don’t have a virtual platform to choose within their county can choose this option, and they enroll with us as our Radford virtual kids,” Graham said. “That’s why you’ve seen the huge increase, because those folks, even though they may be from Fairfax County or Charlottesville City or Virginia Beach … they’re enrolled as a Radford City student.”

Those extra online students, wherever they might be, are taught Virginia curriculum by the virtual instructors, allowing Radford teachers to focus on their in-person classrooms, he said.

It’s been a good partnership, those involved say.

In another Region 7 school division, enrollment at Giles County Schools jumped by 1,200 students between spring and fall of 2021, state data shows.

“The region has really found this to be a very beneficial program for not just our students, but for our faculty as well,” Graham said. “We’re hoping that it’ll be self-sustaining here in the very near future. It was close to being that way this year.”

The extra virtual students can benefit state funding to Radford City Schools, which is among school divisions in Virginia that are more reliant on state money to fund education. Limited by state metrics, Radford has space to enroll about 200 additional virtual students, Graham said.

“I don’t see it going away for a while. I think virtual learning for some students is really good for them, and it gives parents the opportunity to have a choice,” Graham said. “Right now in these in these times, you’ve got to be innovative and creative, and understand that you’ve got to be flexible and patient as well.”

Region 7 Virtual Academy is the first regional platform of its kind in the state, approved by the Virginia Department of Education. While most students learn better in a real classroom setting, the diversity of learning options provides some sense of resilience, on top of the hope for further growth, Graham said.

“You never know what the environment is going to hold for you… You keep hearing about COVID and the impact that it continues to have on the whole country and world,” Graham said. “We just try to do what we can to prepare for tomorrow, and make every opportunity available to students, parents and community members.”