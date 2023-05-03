CHRISTIANSBURG — Several school board members, as well as the superintendent, took aim Tuesday at the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors’ decision last week to further reduce a school funding request.

One school board member said she even viewed the decision as an act of retaliation due to previous disagreements certain supervisors have had with Montgomery County Public Schools officials.

“The decision that was made the other night, I believe, was made out of spite. There have been some things this board has done that they [supervisors] don’t like,” said school board member Penny Franklin. “They’re supposed to fund public schools just like everything else in this county. I absolutely believe it’s because of spite.”

Franklin was one of several Tuesday who voiced disappointment over the board of supervisors’ decision last week to narrowly approve a real estate tax rate of 70 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The tax rate was effectively passed due to the board of supervisors’ four Republican members, who provided the votes needed to approve the measure. The three Democrats opposed the decision and instead pushed for 73 cents, the amount County Administrator Craig Meadows previously recommended when he proposed the next fiscal year’s budget earlier this year.

The 70-cent rate meant the additional funding the school board sought went from $6.1 million to about $2.5 million, an amount also lower than what Meadows included in his previously proposed budget. The district had previously sought less, but bumped up its request to $6.1 million due to a Virginia Department of Education calculation error months ago.

Among the needs MCPS officials say they’re looking to cover in the coming year is teacher raises, a goal the district has adamantly pursued over the years to keep up with neighboring divisions and to try to address shortages.

The Republican supervisors had in the weeks preceding their decision pushed for the 70-cent rate due to expressed fears about further burdening taxpayers amid economic challenges such as current inflation. The Democratic supervisors, on the other hand, viewed the already significantly reduced rate of 73 cents as acceptable when considering the county’s growing needs - and they pointed to the schools as one area of concern.

School board Chairman Mark Cherbaka said he understands the Republican supervisors’ worries over inflation, but he added that people all across the board are dealing with that problem. He said not providing the money to allow the schools to address its own inflationary challenges essentially amounts to a funding cut.

“This is a tax cut that will benefit mostly rich landowners in this county,” Cherbaka said.

While the effort to pass a 70-cent rate was driven by concerns over issues such as inflation, Montgomery County was already planning for a substantial tax rate cut due to the completion of its most recent reassessment this past fall.

The most recent reassessment saw values go up by an average of about 30%, an even bigger average increase than what was seen following the 2018 reassessment. County officials said earlier this year they personally knew of individual assessments that increased by far more than 30%.

The 70-cent rate, which amounts to a 19-cent cut, is the biggest rate reduction supervisors have approved so far this century.

When Franklin said supervisors were retaliating against the school board, she spoke about their past efforts to obtain information she said they weren’t entitled to and wouldn’t get. While she didn’t specify the exact issue, supervisors did inquire about some details related to former Superintendent Mark Miear’s dismissal last year.

School officials last year declined to divulge those details to supervisors, citing personnel matter reasons.

Franklin said she knows certain supervisors also opposed collective bargaining for employees, which the school board approved last month.

School board member Jamie Bond said she believes further efforts need to be made to better educate people in the community about how tax dollars affect the services they need. She said she believes the community sometimes doesn’t quite see those priorities.

“You want fire and rescue as soon as you need them? … You want those teams for your kids to play on? You can’t have it without the extra taxes or taxes that are appropriate,” she said.

School staff will go over the budget and the impact of the recent supervisors vote at another school board meeting later this month. Superintendent Bernard Bragen said there’s going to be some difficult decisions to make.

“It’s a serious matter, something we have to deal with. People move to this community for a variety of reasons,” he said.

One of those reasons is the local school system, Bragen said.

“When we start underfunding those, this does not become a place where young families want to raise their children,” he said. “I do think that action was penny wise and pound foolish. Public schools are the core of our democracy. When those start to fail, and we stop funding those, we’re all in trouble.”

The school board is slated to meet on May 16 to go over the revised budget.

“It’s going to be painful,” Franklin said.