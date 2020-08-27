School supplies available to Roanoke students at weekend event that's moved to Sunday

Roanoke City Public Schools is holding a “Back to School Extravaganza” this weekend to provide students with school supplies.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at William Fleming High School, families who need school supplies can pick them up at the drive-thru event. Families are asked to remain in their vehicle.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday but pushed back a day due to the likelihood of inclement weather, according to spokesman Justin McLeod.

Health district officials originally planned to be on-site to provide immunizations, but that has been canceled.

Families who need vaccinations are asked to call the health department at 540-283-5050.

The school division will provide transportation to the event at 1:45 p.m. from the following locations: Bluestone Park, Hunt Manor, Indian Rock Village, Jamestown Place, Lansdowne Park, Melrose Towers and the Country Cookin’ located near Pilot Street Northwest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.