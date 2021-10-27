School system eyes field house expansion for Salem High School

Salem student athletes may be getting an upgrade to some of the facilities they use at the high school, according to school officials.
The school system outlined current plans to expand the field house at the Salem High School, a project with a projected cost of approximately $3.7 million, school officials told the city council at a joint meeting this week.
The current field house was completed shortly after Salem High School was built in the late 1970s when it was still part of Roanoke County. Superintendent Curtis Hicks said he is not aware of many renovations to the 10,000-square-foot building since it was completed, save for some fairly recent upgrades to the HVAC system.
Hicks said there are multiple reasons to start the project sooner rather than later.
The school system could update its renovation project currently underway at the high school to include the field house, which would save about $300,000 in costs, he said.
“The cost savings associated with having G&H [Contracting] onsite right now as opposed to having to bid it out and have another construction company mobilize and come in with another superintendent on site and manage the job would give us about a 10% cost savings,” he said.
Additionally, the price of many construction supplies is still inflated from the COVID-19 pandemic and could continue to rise, which could further increase the price of project that's held off, according to Michael Mauceri, a project manager from RRMM Architects that’s been working on the field house plan.
Hicks said the project would allow for more teams to use the facility at once.
“We have about 30 teams or so at the high school and all of them would have a designated place on campus with the completion of this project,” he said.
The addition would more than double the current square footage of the building, adding another weight room, additional locker rooms, expanded training room space and additional storage space, according to the school system’s Monday presentation.
Hicks said that if the project starts in the next few months, barring any hiccups in the construction timeline, the completion of the fieldhouse expansion could coincide with the completion of the renovations at the main building of the high school.
He also noted that the current field house would remain in use throughout the project.
The funding would largely come from the school system’s capital improvements fund, which is comprised of leftover money from the school budget at the end of every fiscal year, Hicks said.
“We feel we can use about 3.1 or 3.2 million from that fund for the project, so we are asking council for about $400,000,” he said.
The council would need to make a decision on its portion of the funding by mid-November for the project to start in the next few months as there is design and other administrative work that needs to be completed before breaking ground.
Councilman Bill Jones said he is for approving the funds next month if it appears on the agenda, and said he thought the rest of council seemed receptive to the idea as well on Monday night.
“I think it’s well overdue and I think we need to spread the kids out more than what they are. We need to give everybody their fair section,” he said. “And while we are already doing these improvements and have the money to do it, we should do it.”