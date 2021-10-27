School system eyes field house expansion for Salem High School

Hicks said the project would allow for more teams to use the facility at once.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have about 30 teams or so at the high school and all of them would have a designated place on campus with the completion of this project,” he said.

The addition would more than double the current square footage of the building, adding another weight room, additional locker rooms, expanded training room space and additional storage space, according to the school system’s Monday presentation.

Hicks said that if the project starts in the next few months, barring any hiccups in the construction timeline, the completion of the fieldhouse expansion could coincide with the completion of the renovations at the main building of the high school.

He also noted that the current field house would remain in use throughout the project.

The funding would largely come from the school system’s capital improvements fund, which is comprised of leftover money from the school budget at the end of every fiscal year, Hicks said.

“We feel we can use about 3.1 or 3.2 million from that fund for the project, so we are asking council for about $400,000,” he said.