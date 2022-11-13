Schools in Roanoke and New River valleys receive funds to update security

The Virginia Department of Education has awarded $12 million in grants for security updates in schools across the commonwealth, including hundreds of thousands of dollars for schools in both the Roanoke and New River valleys.

The money will allow schools to add new security measures, including key card access systems on doors, new radio equipment for secure communication, a mass notification system, security cameras for both schools and school buses, and other measures.

The amount of money each district has been assigned to receive was based on an assessment of need by the department of education, based on criteria such as need for equipment modernization, relative number of security violations and other offenses within the district and schools that would be least able to afford to update security on their own.

Of the districts in the area, the two that will receive the largest sums are Pulaski County and Roanoke County schools, both of which will receive $250,000, the maximum allowable within the grant program.

Roanoke City Public Schools will receive $123,000 for security updates in 16 schools.

Other counties that will receive large sums are Bedford County, with $175,100, and Giles County, with $127,162.

Franklin County will receive $49,911, Montgomery County will receive $25,894, Botetourt County will receive $28,161 and Floyd County will receive $23,538.

Radford will receive the smallest sum of the grant money in the area, with $16,540.

In order to receive security grants, nearly every district, with only two exceptions, Scott and Lee Counties, must agree to match 25% of the grant funding.