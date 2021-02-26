Schools in Roanoke, New River valleys see increase in failing grades during virtual learning

Black and low-income students have also been disproportionately affected.

Approximately 45% of Black students received a D or an F; 32% of non-Black students received those grades. A little more than 60% of disadvantaged students — defined as those who qualify for free or reduced lunch — received a D or F, compared to 18% of non-disadvantaged students.

The county’s grades reflect national trends, according to director of secondary education Carl Pauli, who said the school system is trying to help those that need it most.

He said the school system is using a triaged approach to support students with lower grades and is encouraging them to come into the classroom for in-person learning if they are not already doing so.

"We have tried the approach of calling kids who are most in need first to come in for more in-person learning and gone down the list and so forth," he said.

Pauli also noted in an email that the data indicates that grades "have suffered across the board during the pandemic."