Schools reflect regional trend of rising COVID-19 case numbers

Superintedent Mark Church said Tuesday that the school division has experienced a total of 20 cases since Nov. 1, six students and 14 staff. "We have had two cases that we believe may have been" transmitted at school, Church said, one at the high school and one at an elementary school.

Staffing shortages have also impacted Pulaski County Public Schools, which last week announced the division would scale back its reopening plan. Students are attending classes in-person two days per week into early 2021 "due to the increasing number of positive Covid cases in our community and the impact that this is having on our ability to staff our schools," the division posted to its website. Previously, students of all grades were able to attend four days per week.

Floyd County High School has been all-virtual since Nov. 12 after someone associated with the school tested positive. Students return to the classroom Thursday, the district posted on social media. Earlier in the month, someone at Check Elementary School tested positive, but the school remained open.