Schools reflect regional trend of rising COVID-19 case numbers

As students and teachers prepare for Thanksgiving break — a welcome respite from an unusual school year — local school divisions continue to report an elevated number of COVID-19 cases, consistent with regional trends.
Schools have largely remained open throughout the semester because contact tracing has found that transmission is mainly occurring outside of the classroom, school leaders say.
There have been instances where single schools or classrooms have closed out of precaution following exposure to the virus. The virus has also played a role in forcing closures due to staff shortages.
Franklin County has experienced closures this month for both reasons. Burnt Chimney Elementary is currently all-virtual until Nov. 30 after a staff member tested positive and potentially exposed others. The county's sole middle and high schools have closed multiple times this semester, including for most of November, because of the number of staff quarantining out of precaution and a difficulty finding substitutes.
Superintedent Mark Church said Tuesday that the school division has experienced a total of 20 cases since Nov. 1, six students and 14 staff. "We have had two cases that we believe may have been" transmitted at school, Church said, one at the high school and one at an elementary school.
Staffing shortages have also impacted Pulaski County Public Schools, which last week announced the division would scale back its reopening plan. Students are attending classes in-person two days per week into early 2021 "due to the increasing number of positive Covid cases in our community and the impact that this is having on our ability to staff our schools," the division posted to its website. Previously, students of all grades were able to attend four days per week.
Floyd County High School has been all-virtual since Nov. 12 after someone associated with the school tested positive. Students return to the classroom Thursday, the district posted on social media. Earlier in the month, someone at Check Elementary School tested positive, but the school remained open.
Roanoke County has avoided full school closures this semester, but have temporarily closed single classrooms. Currently, one classroom at Glen Cove Elementary is closed because of "a larger number of exposures," according to spokesman Chuck Lionberger. To date, there has not been confirmed transmission within schools, he said.
The school division, the second-largest in the region with an enrollment of 13,200 students, has reported a total of 83 cases since Nov. 1, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. Pre-K through third grade students are attending five days per week in-person, while upper grades are attending two days per week, with some exceptions.
Salem has reported 21 cases since the start of the month, according to notification letters sent to families. Like Roanoke County, Salem spokesman Mike Stevens said community spread, not school spread, has been the main origin.
Five of the cases were tied to family members, three from one family and two from another, according to the letters.
Roanoke, whose elementary students are attending in-person two days per week, has reported 14 cases with exposure this month, eight of them staff and five of them students, according to the district's dashboard. The district only communicates about cases with exposure, whereas other school divisions, like Roanoke County and Salem, send out letters regardless of exposure status.
Bedford County has experienced 19 cases this month, according to the district's COVID-19 tracker. Three were traced to previous cases within the schools, one at Huddleston Elementary and two at Montvale Elementary.
Montgomery County has reported 27 cases this month, according to its COVID-19 tracker.
Botetourt County has reported 16 confirmed cases between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14, the most recent data available, per their COVID-19 tracker. None of those cases have been traced back to transmission at school, according to Director of Human Resources Julie Baker.
The school district has experienced "some challenges during this school year filling staff absences," Baker said via e-mail. "A number of substitutes have indicated they do not want to substitute until after the first of the year or when the pandemic is over."
The school division will be holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lord Botetourt High School for immediate vacancies and substitute positions, Baker said. Anyone interested in attending can contact Cathy Quinn at (540) 473-8263.
Staff writers Mike Allen and Tad Dickens contributed to this report.
