Since 2021, the Roanoke County School Board has listed a new career and technical education school as its top priority on the list of capital projects for the next 10 years.

Disagreements on funding between the school board and the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors led to the project being taken off the list entirely preceding a school board meeting Thursday.

The school board called the meeting give it time to pass a tentative budget by its April 1 deadline. But proceedings were recessed for several minutes ahead of budget discussions while Susan Peterson, the county public schools chief financial officer, made last minute changes to the budget.

The day before the meeting the board of supervisors said, in a letter to school board Chairman Brent Hudson, it was “disappointed” in the school board giving consideration to taking the new CTE off the list of projects.

“Due to the critical community need for a new CTE, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors does not intend to make the necessary appropriations for major capital or bonding authority for other RCPS priorities prior to doing so for CTE,” The letter read, “The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors also does not intend to approve a Capital Improvement Plan from RCPS without CTE as the top priority.”

The board of supervisors cited several reasons why it would not approve a capital improvements plan without the career and technical education center, chief among them being that the county, together with Roanoke County Public Schools, had already spent more than $4 million securing a 28-acre parcel of land for the new school on Peters Creek Road.

A few hours before the board of supervisors issued its letter, Chuck Lionberger said that, acting on instructions from the board, the capital improvements list would be presented with the new CTE removed.

A few minutes before the start of the school board meeting, Lionberger said he was unsure whether the school would be included on the capital projects list or not.

“You’ll know when I do,” Lionberger said, when asked if there had been any changes since the day before.

Following the recess, Peterson entered the Roanoke County Public Schools administration boardroom with freshly printed copies of budget documents, including a list of capital projects with the career and tech school added back to the top of the list.

The dispute over funding is rooted mostly in the school board’s wish to build the CTE and to either completely renovate or replace two elementary schools, W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove, at the same time.

The two elementary schools are open-concept, with no walls between most classrooms, a design that presents serious safety concerns, and makes teaching difficult.

The board of supervisors has insisted for some time that the county cannot take on both the debt from the CTE and two elementary schools, and has created a funding plan that would lead to the school system accruing $21 million in debt, which school officials say they can’t afford to pay on their own.

Tim Greenway, the vice-chair of the school board and a vocal opponent of the board of supervisors’ funding plan, responded to the letter, suggesting the county use funds allocated to rebuild the Hollins library to fund both the CTE and the two elementary schools instead.

“They want us to start CTE at the expense of the two elementary schools,” Greenway’s written response read. “A high price for the Vinton and Catawba communities to pay when the BOS [supervisors] could do the right thing and put off the Hollins library to fund the two elementary schools now.”

In a response to Greenway, issued the day of the school board meeting, the board of supervisors disputed a claim by Greenway that the county could draw on $18 million allocated for the library, and $30 million for “unidentified projects” for the CTE and elementary schools.

“The $30 million mentioned is for capital improvements to our Fire and Rescue stations as is reflected in the FY24 CIP presented to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors in February,” the response read.

Greenway ended his written statement criticizing the board of supervisors for its role in the school system's budgeting process.

“The BOS obviously believe they know more about the educational needs and facilities than the school board,” Greenway wrote. “I’m not sure why we need elected school boards in Roanoke County if the BOS will be dictating our Capital Needs.”

Greenway echoed that sentiment during the school board meeting, saying the board of supervisors was telling the schools “How they think we should do things.”

David Linden, the school board member representing the Hollins District, disagreed with Greenway during the meeting.

“To insinuate that the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors hasn’t supported schools in any way is inaccurate,” Linden said.

While several school board members expressed unhappiness with the county’s funding during the meeting, the tentative capital projects plan was passed unanimously by the board.

Hudson, the school board chairman, said he was hopeful the plan would see more changes in the future, while voicing displeasure with the current funding.

“I do wish that the county would be willing to meet us halfway here,” Hudson said.