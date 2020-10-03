Season shaping up to showcase fall colors, tree expert says

BLACKSBURG — This fall is setting up to please leaf peepers.

“What’s cool about Virginia is we have such high diversity of tree species,” John Seiler, a professor in forest biology at Virginia Tech and an expert on autumn foliage, said while walking through Stadium Woods on campus this week.

The state’s forests offer better colors “than we’ve ever been given credit for,” he says.

“I say it’s even better than New England.”

Seiler predicts Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 as prime weekends to catch a rich array of yellow, orange and red leaves throughout the region, though continuing cold weather could speed up that time table.

A good amount of rainfall this year, particularly in September, will make for a vibrant display, which is caused by a mix of environmental and genetic factors. Drought causes leaves to turn early and fall sooner, and the red pigments in some leaves don’t develop as well.

Bright, clear days this month will be critical to produce the red in leaves, since intense sunlight activates sugar compounds that cause the color, Seiler said.