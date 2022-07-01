Seibert appointed to state Board of Education, college board appointments also made

Gubernatorial appointments to the Virginia Board of Education include a Roanoke school administrator from Salem.

Alan Seibert was one of five appointments to the board made by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin this week. Seibert, former superintendent for Salem City Schools, has worked since last October for Roanoke City Public Schools as constituent services and government relations officer.

Seibert, who retired last year after 30 years at Salem schools, said in an emailed statement said he was honored to be appointed.

"[I] look forward to the opportunity to help ensure that the needs and perspectives of students, staff and communities in our region are considered at the state level," Seibert said in an email. "The experience I have gained over the past 30 years as an educator, in both Salem City Schools and now Roanoke City Public Schools, allows me to bring first-hand experience and perspective to Richmond."

In an emailed statement, Roanoke Superintendent Verletta White said Seibert's appointment "is a win for students and families in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Upon retirement last August, Seibert said he would continue advocating for public education as far as he could.

“Statewide, regionwide," he said at the time. "Whatever I can do, I want to help.”

In the announcement, Youngkin said he appointed proven leaders “to help ensure every student has a best-in-class education.”

"I have tasked these innovators to bring their expertise as parents, industry leaders, educators, and policymakers to ensure our classrooms and our campuses prepare students for success in life,” Youngkin said. “Together, we will make Virginia the best place to learn across a lifetime."

The Virginia Board of Education consists of nine members appointed by the governor and subject to confirmation by the state legislature, serving no more than two consecutive four-year terms. A spokesperson for Youngkin said the Virginia General Assembly would vote on approving the appointees during the next legislative session in early 2023.

Youngkin’s charge to educators includes providing equal access to educational opportunities regardless of background or zip code, protecting and promoting free speech, restoring the ability to have civil discourse, keeping tuition affordable and ensuring all Virginians have access to in-demand career pathways, he said in the announcement.

Also on Thursday, Youngkin appointed members to college boards of visitors, including for Radford University and Virginia Tech.

At Virginia Tech, Dominion Energy Virginia President Edward Baine was reappointed to a second four-year term on the board, and will serve as vice-rector, state and school announcements said.

Also appointed to the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors is President and CEO of the Boeing Company David Calhoun, retired owner of BCR Real Estate and Property Management Sandy Cupp Davis, and president and CEO of Hobbs and Associates, Charles “Brad” Hobbs, announcements said.

Former board of visitors members Mehul Sanghani, Horacio Valeiras, and Preston White are ending four-year terms, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Both Sanghani and Valeiras completed their second consecutive four-year term on Thursday, with Valeiras serving as board rector from 2019-21.

And for Radford University, four board of visitors members were appointed: Executive Vice President and CEO of Carilion Clinic Jeanne Armentrout, freelance journalist Jennifer Wishon Gilbert, President of Forfeiture Support Associates George Mendiola, and James Turk, of Harrison and Turk attorneys.

The new Radford Board of Visitors members were appointed to fill the expiring terms of Thomas Brewster, Krisha Chachra, Susan Whealler Johnston, and Nancy Angland Rice, a spokesperson said Friday.

