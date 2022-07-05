Seibert on joining state ed board: sees room to 'modernize' school assessments

Despite decades of experience in public education, Virginia Board of Education appointee Alan Seibert said he is not preconceiving plans for once he’s sworn into office later this month.

“I'm not going in with a to-do list,” Seibert said during a phone call Tuesday. “I'm looking at this the way I've looked at every new career opportunity I've ever had. My first step is to learn, and get to know people.”

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin named five new appointees, including Seibert, to the nine-member Virginia Board of Education last week, and those members will start work July 20, pending final approval from the Virginia General Assembly sometime next year. The state board’s mission statement is “to develop policies and provide leadership that improve student achievement.”

“Assessment and accountability will probably be big topics in the couple years ahead,” Seibert said. “That's where I have some experience and expertise.”

Under Youngkin’s administration, the state department of education in May released a report that the governor said, “demonstrates that Virginia’s student achievement gaps are disturbing and cannot be ignored.”

Seibert said there is room for modernization in how school divisions assess and are held accountable for student achievement, namely through end-of-course Standards of Learning exams, often shortened as SOLs.

“The SOL system is now well over 20 years old, and the tests really haven't changed that much in that time,” Seibert said. “We absolutely still need assessments, and we need good data from them, and we need good processes to use that data. But it's probably time to kind of modernize the system.”

SOL tests measure student achievement — whether someone meets the state’s learning standards. It’s good information to know, Seibert said, but a balanced approach to assessment is the optimal way to gauge all-around scholastic success.

“A balanced approach to assessment means you don't just have one test, or one type of test,” he said. “In terms of individual students, you want to know is the child growing? Is the child making progress? What is their progress relative to the standard?”

No lone assessment can completely gauge student academic development, but that data can track over time, using a variety of techniques, he said.

“You need to have different assessments for different purposes,” Seibert said. “We have tools available now to really accurately measure student growth, to get snapshots of student growth at different times, and then you can add those together.”

Seibert said he plans to use his 30 years of experience with Salem City Schools, including 15 years as superintendent, plus new experience as constituent services and government relations officer for Roanoke City Public Schools, while serving on the state board.

That work, on top of his past involvement at the state level participating on other bipartisan boards and education task forces, is likely why he got the call for Virginia Board of Education, he said.

“You always want to try to have a seat at the table,” Seibert said. “This time, I was invited to be at the table.”

While Seibert said his to-do list going into the new role is mostly blank, there are ongoing concerns for education locally: need for new school facilities across Southwest Virginia, and an overarching perception that this region does not have enough of a presence when it comes to state policymaking.

“Making sure our policy decisions are representative of our different communities, it's just important,” Seibert said. “Public education — the children and families we serve, and all the school divisions — this is where my whole career is.”

Virginia Board of Education members serve four-year terms. Though Seibert starts this month, the full tenure of Youngkin's board appointments is still dependent on formal approval from the Virginia General Assembly, which won't happen until the legislature convenes in early 2023.

Earlier this year, Republicans in the legislature rejected three nominations made by former Gov. Ralph Northam to the state Board of Education, expediting Youngkin's ability to name his own appointments. Time will tell whether legislative disputes over gubernatorial appointments continue into next lawmaking session.

As for the "part-time retirement" Seibert announced last year, he said sometimes a call cannot go unanswered.

“I really wasn’t looking for more to do,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s important to me, and it’s important to the commonwealth. And it’s important for this region to be represented.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.