CHRISTIANSBURG — A number of Montgomery County schools qualify for an initiative that allows all students to receive breakfast and lunch each day at no cost.

The schools that qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision — or CEP — are Eastern Montgomery Elementary School, Eastern Montgomery High School, Shawsville Middle School, Price’s Fork Elementary School, Falling Branch Elementary School and Montgomery Central, the alternative school in Christiansburg that is geared toward at-risk students.

Division officials said in a recent school board meeting that no meal debt will be carried in CEP schools and that the program often leads to increases in school meal participation.

“I think it’s great,” said school board Chairman Mark Cherbaka. “As we learned during the pandemic, there are so many benefits to eliminating the hurdles for kids to eat at school.”

With its six schools, MCPS joins a number of other districts, including neighboring ones, where at least several schools qualify for CEP.

All Roanoke schools participate in CEP, according to division officials. In Roanoke County Public Schools, eight of the more than two-dozen schools in the district take part in CEP.

The CEP is a federal program that provides reimbursements to participating schools that provide breakfast and lunch at no cost. Additionally, information on the program states that it streamlines school meal operations by eliminating the need to collect and process school meal applications.

Michelle Knotts, the supervisor of school nutrition at MCPS, said the division applied for a four-year period when she was asked about the duration of the program. She, however, said they have the option to terminate the program after any given year during that period.

To participate in CEP, at least 40% of the children in a school need to be deemed “identified students,” according to information provided by MCPS.

Identified students include children who are directly certified for free meals due to meeting conditions such as being in foster care, Head Start, homeless, migrant and runaways or living in households participating in programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—or SNAP.

“This is a great effort to reduce any type of food insecurity we may have for our children,” said MCPS Superintendent Bernard Bragen during the recent school board discussion.

While there is a minimum threshold schools need to meet to qualify, a certain participation rate is sought to prevent the district from having to provide more funding to maintain the program, MCPS officials have said.

Bragen confirmed during the recent board meting that the participation rate for meals across the six qualified schools was about 55% on average, a figure that is just above the mark needed to prevent the district from losing funding.

“So, I would not envision us reducing our participation rate when we make all the meals totally free. I don’t anticipate that,” he said.

The discussion over the participation rate, however, led Cherbaka to ask MCPS officials and other board members to consider the possibility of allocating more funding in the future to pave the way for more schools to participate.

“It really comes down to how much you’re willing to spend into the program. If you can expand it to three or four more schools for a little bit of money, then maybe we should consider doing it,” Cherbaka said in an interview this week. “If it’s minimal, I think it would be worth it.”