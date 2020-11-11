Small group instruction opportunities expand for Roanoke middle and high school students

About 1,000 more Roanoke middle and high school students will be able to participate in small group instruction beginning in December, Roanoke City Public Schools Superintedent Verletta White announced Tuesday.

Students will attend a half-day on Mondays through Thursdays starting Dec. 7 through the end of the second nine weeks in late January. Families of students who have been identified to participate based on their need will be notified this week, said John P. Fishwick Middle School Principal Cindy Delp.

"I believe that I can speak for many in saying that the pandemic has forever changed the look of public education," said Delp, who presented the plan alongside William Fleming Principal Archie Freeman. "While we have many students who are thriving in our virtual environment, we do have some that are experiencing quite a few challenges."

About 500 middle school and 500 high school students will be able to participate in the expanded small groups based on transportation availability, White said, "and maybe a few more" if they walk to school or transport themselves. At school, students will receive intensive remediation and interventions that suit their academic and social and emotional needs, according to the presentation.