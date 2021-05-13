Some of Roanoke region's schools adapt plans for younger students now eligible for vaccination

At Monday’s school board meeting in Rocky Mount, members noted that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds earlier that very day. Guilliams said it was too late for the school system to take advantage of that before the school year ends.

He recommended that parents seeking to have their children vaccinated visit vaccinefinder.org. The link goes to a national website that allows the user to search for vaccine appointments by ZIP code.

Montgomery County

At Montgomery County Public Schools, students 16 or older got their first jabs in late April and are getting their second doses Friday. The school system offered first doses to younger high school students on Thursday, and shots begin Monday for children 12 and up in the lower grades, said an email from spokesperson Brenda Drake.

“This is all in partnership with the New River Health District and the New River Public Health Task Force,” Drake said. “Most school divisions that are serviced by the New River Health District have had the opportunity to offer vaccinations to students. The NRHD has been very proactive and provided significant support to make vaccination as easy as possible for all NRV residents.”