Some of Roanoke region's schools adapt plans for younger students now eligible for vaccination

Several public school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys announced plans Thursday to expand in-school vaccinations against COVID-19 to younger students now that Virginia has authorized them for 12- to 15-year-olds.
Others are saying it's too late in their school year to administer both doses while school is still in session, but note that younger students may receive the vaccine at any clinic, not just in school.
Here's a rundown of some of the school systems' plans to administer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Botetourt County
Julie Baker, human resources and student services director at Botetourt County Public Schools, said the division conducted COVID-19 vaccination clinics Thursday at both James River and Lord Botetourt high schools for students 16-18. Now that vaccines have been approved for children ages 12-15, the school system is in discussions with the county health department to expand those clinics, Baker said.
Franklin County
The school division quickly filled the 250 slots available for a vaccination clinic at Franklin County High School that was held Thursday. The second doses will be administered June 3.
The timing allows the school to hold both clinics while the students are still on campus, said Jason Guilliams, the school system’s director of operations.
At Monday’s school board meeting in Rocky Mount, members noted that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds earlier that very day. Guilliams said it was too late for the school system to take advantage of that before the school year ends.
He recommended that parents seeking to have their children vaccinated visit vaccinefinder.org. The link goes to a national website that allows the user to search for vaccine appointments by ZIP code.
Montgomery County
At Montgomery County Public Schools, students 16 or older got their first jabs in late April and are getting their second doses Friday. The school system offered first doses to younger high school students on Thursday, and shots begin Monday for children 12 and up in the lower grades, said an email from spokesperson Brenda Drake.
“This is all in partnership with the New River Health District and the New River Public Health Task Force,” Drake said. “Most school divisions that are serviced by the New River Health District have had the opportunity to offer vaccinations to students. The NRHD has been very proactive and provided significant support to make vaccination as easy as possible for all NRV residents.”
Roanoke
Roanoke City Public Schools vaccinated 60 students ages 16 and older at the city's two high schools last week and plans to follow up with second doses on Tuesday, a school division spokeswoman said by email.
“Any additional clinics that are able to be scheduled with our partners at Carilion [Clinic] will be open to any ages that are approved by CDC to be vaccinated. Keep in mind students are able to get vaccines through any outlet offering vaccinations, not just vaccination clinics offered at schools,” spokeswoman Kelly Sandridge wrote.
Roanoke County
Students 12 years or older at William Byrd and Northside middle schools can choose to be vaccinated during clinics next week, with a guardian’s approval, according to emails from Roanoke County Public Schools.
Salem
Andrew Lewis Middle School sent a message home to parents Thursday that first Pfizer doses are available for students age 12 or older on Tuesday, a Salem schools spokesperson said.
Staff writers Mike Allen, Tad Dickens, Jeff Sturgeon and Luke Weir contributed to this report.