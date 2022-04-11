Some resistance mounting against Montgomery County teachers' union hopes

CHRISTIANSBURG — Supporters of allowing collective bargaining in Montgomery County Public Schools say it would lead to improved work conditions for teachers and staff and ultimately a better learning environment for students.

There is, however, a contingent that is starting to mount a campaign against the effort to let county teachers and staff unionize, something the state legalized for public employees in 2020.

Among the arguments against collective bargaining are a concern that it would effectively force tax increases to meet demands to boost pay and benefits and a claim that it would wrestle control of the schools away from the district and school board.

Jo Anne Price, the recently elected chairwoman of the Montgomery County Republican Party, has been among a handful of recurring speakers who have addressed the subject of collective bargaining at school board meetings over the past several weeks.

Price, a critic of a number of school-related initiatives, said during public comments last month that the effects of unionizing in the private sector differ from those in the public sector due to companies having the option to either close shop or move to other states.

In the public sector, “the reasons they’re not OK is the government can’t shut its door. You can’t stop teaching schools,” she said. “Then the taxpayers are basically being ransomed.”

Catherine Kincaid, who has addressed the school board on the matter on more than one occasion, echoed Price’s arguments on taxes and raised concerns about another group diminishing the authority of the district and school board.

“We better be careful what we wish for. It sounds good, but it’s not,” Kincaid told board members last month. “It creates problems among teachers, board members and administrators. It further divides, rather than unifying.”

As part of the opposition, Price organized two motorcades last month where drivers placed signs on their vehicles advocating against the unionization of school employees. One motorcade involving 11 cars went through Christiansburg and Riner, while another with seven vehicles went through Blacksburg, she said.

Then, Price had another motorcade planned Saturday for the eastern Montgomery County communities of Shawsville and Elliston.

Despite some of the pushback, supporters say there has been misinformation and misunderstanding in the community on the subject.

Glen Chilcote, president of the Montgomery County Education Association and who has spoken in favor of the matter several times this year, addressed the argument that the issue would force tax increases.

Chilcote, along with some others, said the school board has no power to levy a tax. He said that authority falls on the county’s Board of Supervisors, which he added school employees don’t negotiate with.

As far as calls for better salaries and benefits are concerned, Chilcote said the process would see little change from the one that currently exists — where the district often proposes an annual budget that includes plans for raises and calls on the board of supervisors to approve a request for additional funding.

When school employees advocate for raises to the school board, the elected body would decide on whether they want to include the measure in the proposed budget, Chilcote said. Then, there’s a clause that would specify that such pay increases could only happen if the funds are in fact available, he said.

The difference with a union, Chilcote said, is employees would be able to sit down with school board members and division representatives and have face-to-face conversations on a number of measures. Currently, much of the advocacy for improvements in areas such as pay are largely limited to email correspondences to the board and comments made by employees at board meetings, he said.

“And that’s not really a lot of time to work with the whole board on big, important issues,” Chilcote said.

But regarding the topic of pay, Chilcote said it would certainly be a focus under collective bargaining — but not necessarily the main one. Working conditions, for instance, mean more to many MCEA members, he said.

Issues teachers would hope to see improvements include the areas of duty-free lunches and protected planning time, Chilcote said.

The pandemic, for example, has led to certain regulations and conditions that have at times led teachers in some buildings to not truly have lunch breaks, Chilcote said. Teachers, he said, would also hope to see caps on the number of meetings that can occur during their time for planning lessons.

In response to an argument he’s heard that the MCEA is really an outside organization that seeks to silence local teacher voices, Chilcote said the group’s membership is full-time teachers. He is a music teacher at Kipps Elementary School and a drumline instructor at Blacksburg High School.

One other teacher during a school board meeting last month echoed some of Chilcote’s points, saying whoever represents employees during collective bargaining would be an MCEA member and ultimately someone who works for the district.

Gayle Webster, a high school special education teacher with MCPS, talked about how her colleagues in the past went many years without sufficient pay increases. She also spoke on the challenges of teacher retention and the need to provide them with the best possible conditions to serve students.

“We work hard to make our classrooms a positive place and a safe place for students to learn and thrive,” she said.

As far as where the district is on the subject of unionizing, the board in February gave MCPS officials the green light to begin putting together a draft resolution that would enable collective bargaining — if the elected body does in fact approve the measure later.

The administration is still working on the draft resolution, MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake said this past week.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.